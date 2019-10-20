Bowlus Road Chief’s Brand-New Aluminium Trailer Was Inspired by Luxurious Racing Yachts

It’s hard not to covet a Bowlus Road Chief luxury trailer. (Just ask Airstream, which copied aviation visionary Hawley Bowlus’s sleek and groundbreaking aluminum Road Chief design from 1934 to great success.) It’s clear the company understands just how lust-worthy its products have become. With its latest release, now simply called the Wave, the Nevada-based brand at first promised the ability to park a literal “Wave of Envy” in your driveway.

“For our brand-new Wave edition, our design team drew inspiration from luxurious racing yachts,” says Geneva Long, Bowlus Road Chief CEO. The body is made from aircraft-grade 2024-T3 aluminum, while the interior, which sleeps four, is understated but unsparing in its use of elegant (but durable) materials and in its quality of fit and finish. The wood flooring is upgraded to walnut and holly—both favored in yacht construction— and walls are paneled in richly grained birch for a pleasing contrast to the deep walnut tabletops. Fabrics include an organic (but nonanimal) material that resembles suede and, in Marina Blue with white piping, elegantly reinforces the maritime theme. The master bedroom features luxury touches like padded headboards, while the instrument cluster, featuring a compass, thermometer and barometer, recalls a ship’s bridge.

Like all of the Bowlus Road Chief designs, the 80-inch-wide Wave is outfitted with a full galley, water closet and shower, plus advanced climate control, including a 10,000 BTU air-conditioning system and heated floors. A 4 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery can power the Bowlus off the grid for up to a week. Plus, there’s an optional solar panel that could theoretically provide endless off-grid time. The power management system is connected via Bluetooth and can be controlled via your smartphone. The best part? You can work directly with Long to customize your trailer. The limited-production model is priced from $225,000.

Folks, that’s your next road trip sorted.

Check out more images of the trailer below: