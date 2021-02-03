Bowlus’s Newest Luxury Trailer Comes With Built-In Pet Food Bowls and a Custom Bed for Fido

From fully appointed kitchens to queen-size beds to built-in offices, the new class of luxury campers and trailers has everything you need to feel right at home. But Bowlus’s latest offering takes things up a notch with a slew of features that make sure the same goes for your pets.

The California-based luxury travel trailer manufacturer has just unveiled its latest model, the limited-edition Terra Firma, which understands Fido’s important place in the family. The trailer comes with built-in food bowls, a personalized pet bed and a remote temperature control and monitoring system. That last feature may prove to be the most essential for pet owners, as it helps ensure the trailer is at a comfortable and safe temperature no matter how punishing the conditions may be outside.

The Terra Firma’s temperature system is controlled by Bowlus’s new Power Management System. Accessible through a touchscreen panel or via mobile app, the system allow you to turn on the heated floors and adjust the cabin temperature so that any person or animal inside the trailer feels warm and toasty even during the coldest months. The management system is connected to a lithium-iron-phosphate power source that offers twice the battery capacity of the company’s Endless Highways Performance Edition model and has enough juice for up to two weeks of off-the-grid living. The system can be fully charged in three to four hours and has a 100-volt external outlet so it can provide a slight charge for an EV (about 16 miles of range, according to Bowlus).

Other noteworthy features include HEPA air filters, UVC lighting, a water filtration system, GPS tracking, a smart brake controller and a hitch that can be connected to any vehicle in under 60 seconds. As with its other models, Bowlus offers a slew of customizable interior options so you can personalize your sleeping, kitchen and bathroom layout. And, as always, the 26-foot trailer features the company’s trademark teardrop design and has been covered in aerospace-grade aluminum for that classic Road Chief look. Finally, the Terra Firma weighs in at less than 3,200 pounds, meaning its light enough to be towed by an EV.

“We are persistently working to find new ways to elevate the luxury land travel experience with elements that effortlessly enhance life’s precious moments,” Bowlus founder and CEO Geneva Long said in a statement. “The Terra Firma edition continues the Bowlus tradition of bringing new technologies to the RV industry without adding more technology for technology’s sake.”

As you may have guessed, the Terra Firma’s many features won’t come cheap. The luxe trailer starts at $265,000. The manufacturer is currently taking orders, with deliveries expected to begin sometime next year.