Brabus Says It Has Created the World’s Fastest SUV

Brabus may have just stolen the Monaco Yacht Show—with an SUV.

Not just any SUV. The German tuners showed up for the annual marine exhibition with a new ultra-high-performance crossover called the 900 Rocket Edition. And the company claims that the modified vehicle, which is based on the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63S 4MATIC+ Coupe, just happens to be the world’s fastest.

How do you make one of the most capable SUVs on the market even more powerful? If you’re Brabus, you give its engine a ground-up reworking. First, the tuner increased engine displacement from 3,982 cc to 4,407 cc, according to Motor1.com. Then the shop outfitted the mill with larger forged pistons, longer forged piston rods and a billet crankshaft. Other upgrades include turbos with larger compressor units, a new fuel pump and larger downpipes leading into a stainless-steel exhaust system.

WATCH

Thanks to these modifications, the 900 Rocket Edition’s 4.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 can generate a beastly 888 horses and 774 ft lbs of twist, increases of 285 and 147, respectively over AMG’s version. You’ll be able to feel the difference, too. Brabus says its SUV can launch from zero to 62 mph in 3.2 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 205 mph. It’s that last figure that Brabus seems to be basing its “world’s fastest” claim on. We imagine Porsche may object, but it’s incredibly fast any way you look at it.

The powertrain isn’t the only aspect of the vehicle that’s been modified. The exterior has been upgraded with a variety of carbon-fiber components, an exposed finish and a set of 24-inch forged wheels with carbon discs. The standard AMG grille has also been swapped out for Brabus’s trademark barred number, which features its medal-style logo in the middle. Inside, the cabin has been touched up with leather, Alcantara and bright red carbon-fiber trim and stitching.

If the idea of an even more extreme GLE 63 S Coupe has gotten you excited, you’ll want to move quick. Brabus will only make 25 example of the 900 Rocket Edition, each of which starts—yes, starts—at $447,322.