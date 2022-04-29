Brabus Turns the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV Into an Opulent, 900 HP Beast

As far as Brabus is concerned, there’s no such thing as enough.

The German tuner have just unveiled a reworked Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic called the Brabus 900. With its latest release, the company has taken one of the most capable luxury SUVs on the market and given it even more power and luxury amenities.

Let’s start with the upgraded powertrain because that’s what gives the vehicle its name. The Maybach GLS 600 already packs some serious power. Its twin-turbocharged V-8 is connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission that send powers to all four wheels and is capable of generating a robust 550 hp and 538 ft lbs of torque. Brabus wanted to turn things up a bit, though, so they increased displacement to 4.5 liters and added even bigger turbochargers. The modified mill, which the company is calling the Rocket 900 V-8, can now produce a monstrous 900 horses and 922 ft lbs of twist (though the company has limited torque to 775 ft lbs to protect the engine).

Thanks to all that added boost, the Brabus 900 can go fast—lightning fast. Brabus claims its SUV can rocket from zero to 60 mph in just 4.2 seconds and has a top speed of 199 mph. Those numbers are actually closer to those of the base Mercedes-AMG GT sports car—which can zoom from zero to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 193 mph—than the GLS 600’s (4.8 seconds, 130 mph).

Other mechanical upgrades include a modified intake and fuel system, as well as a new stainless-steel performance exhaust with actively controlled valves. The vehicle is also equipped with Brabus’s Airmatic air suspension, which lowers ride height by a full inch to improve driving dynamics.

Brabus has also refined the GLS 600’s design, inside and out. The SUVs exterior has been subtlety tweaked with a new carbon-fiber front fascia, fender flares and rear diffuser, all of which help improve aerodynamic performance. The grille and trim elements are now finished in Shadow Gray, too, as are the vehicle’s 24-inch forged Monoblock wheels. The changes aren’t anywhere near as significant as those to its powertrain but they do change the GLS 600’s character, giving it an edge that it lacked before. You can work with the shop to customize the interior to your liking, but one possible option available to you is the new “Bi-Color Masterpiece” concept. Its contrasting colors, quilted leather and special seashell diamond stitching pattern combine to give the front first-class single seats and rear bench an even more opulent feel than before. Other noteworthy cabin details include exposed carbon-fiber trim, aluminum pedals and door lock pins, stainless-steel scuff plates and backlit Brabus badging and plaques.

The German tuning shop are taking orders for the Brabus 900 now through its website. The shop hasn’t announced how much its over-the-top beast will cost, but you can expect the price to be well north of the SUV’s base price of $160,500.

Check out more photos of the Brabus 900 below: