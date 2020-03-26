Brabus Unveils a New Bullet- and Blast-Proof Armored G-Wagen

Brabus has long shown an ability to tweak and rework the G-Wagen in exhilarating ways. But now the company is getting a little defensive about revered SUV. Literally.

The famed German tuner has just announced Invicto, a line of bullet- and blast-proof Mercedes-Benz G63s. Available in three different trim levels—Pure, Luxury and Mission—each luxury utility vehicle comes equipped with a “Invicto Shelter Cell” that meets OEM factory armoring standards.

Thanks to hot formed steel plates and special 3-D-printed protection parts, Brabus’s Invicto G-Wagen has a VR6 ballistic protection level. Additionally, each SUV luxury state limousine-level side protection. And, just in case all that wasn’t enough, each vehicle has also been outfitted with the Invicto VR6 Plus ERV (Explosion Resistant Vehicle) package to protect against the truly unexpected.

Despite all that armor, Brabus also took special care to make sure that the vehicle looks as close to a stock G-Wagen, both on the outside and inside, as possible. The Pure level interior is the same as a standard G63, while the Luxury features a tailor-made and handcrafted interior using the finest leather and Alcantara. The Invicto Mission, though, is meant to be used an escort vehicle for “special target groups” and features protection vests-compatible seats, “Molle”-system door panels, a roof rail system, a digital rear display mirror, intercom system and 20-inch off-road tires.

Even though the Invicto is 2,205 pounds heavier than a standard G-Wagen, it’s still got plenty of pep. Thanks to Brabus’s B40S-800 performance kit, its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 can produce 789 horsepower and 737 lb-ft of torque. This means the SUV can accelerate from 0-to-60 mph in hair over eight seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 130 mph. There are also a load of optional add-ons available, like auxiliary roof lights, a fire extinguishing system, an IR package including a night vision device, a fresh air system and an escape hatch.

No pricing info has been released for the Invicto line of G-Wagens yet, but you can expect to pay for all that protection. And while it may not be the most insane Brabus we’ve seen this year—that would be the snow-ready 800 Adventure XLP and its accompanying drone—it’s definitely the most secure. You can request yours on the tuner’s website now.