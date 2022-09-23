Brabus Turned the Mercedes G-Wagen Into a Bonkers 900 HP Supertruck

Leave it to Brabus to take the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen to even more absurd heights.

The German high-performance tuner just unveiled its latest model, the P 900 Rocket Edition. With it, the shop has taken the luxury marque’s iconic SUV and turned it into an ultra-stylish supertruck with 900 horses under the hood.

The P 900 Rocket Edition isn’t Brabus’s first AMG G63-based pickup, but it’s easily the shop’s most capable. The vehicle is powered by a 4.5-liter twin-turbo V-8, with new forged pistons, a custom billet crankshaft and specially developed turbochargers. Its mill is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission—which the tuner says can be shifted manually or automatically—that sends 900 horses and 774 ft lbs of twist to all four wheels. That’s a whole lot of power and because of that, the P900 Rocket Edition can put up some truly gaudy numbers. Despite weighing just shy of 6,000 pounds, the truck can go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 175 mph.

Inside the Brabus P 900 Rocket Edition Brabus

Brabus is rarely content to limit its work to what you can’t see. The P 900 Rocket Edition has also undergone a pretty drastic makeover. The biggest change, of course, is that the body has been extended 20 inches, with the back third of the cabin having been removed and replaced with a truck bed with a steel floor and carbon bedsides. Other modifications include a widebody kit that adds nearly 4 inches to the vehicle’s width, a new carbon grille, an integrated front spoiler, a vented hood with a glass window that shows off the engine, rear fenders, a roll bar and a sport exhaust. The truck also rides on a set of 24-inch Brabus Monoblock Z “Platinum Edition” wheels. The first example is finished in Rocket Grey and accented with red and carbon fiber, but you’ll be able to choose from a wide variety of body colors.

Inside the vehicle, you’ll find loads of carbon-fiber trim and leather upholstery with “Seashell Diamond” and red contrast stitching. There are also plenty of “Rocket Red” accents, as well as special badging that makes clear the heavily modified AMG G63 is different from the brand’s past supertrucks.

Brabus

If you want to add the P 900 Rocket Edition to your garage, you’ll need to reach out to the shop soon. Brabus said it plans to build just 10 examples of its latest deluxe pickup. Pricing for the vehicle starts at €649,638 (about $631,890).

