Brabus’s Latest 900 HP G-Wagen Comes With a Matching Boat and a Panerai Watch

Having trouble deciding between the car, boat, and watch you’ve had your eye on? Brabus doesn’t think you should have to choose.

The German tuner has just unveiled the Deep Blue Statement package, an outrageous luxury combo aimed at thrill seekers who want it all. The package includes the shop’s latest custom Mercedes-AMG G-Wagen, the 900 Deep Blue, as well as a matching speed boat and Panerai watch.

At the heart of the offering is Brabus’s latest version of the beloved G63. The tuner has taken the boxy bruiser, added a complete “Widestar” body kit—which includes a carbon-fiber vented hood, flared fenders and a rooftop spoiler—and finished it in a rich coat of Deep Blue, a custom hue inspired by the ocean. Completing the exterior upgrades are special badging and a set of 24-inch gloss-black forged rims. Inside the vehicle, almost everything but the dashboard, center console and floors is covered in slate-gray “Seashell Diamond” quilted leather accented with carbon-fiber trim. It’s definitely an extreme interpretation of the G-Wagen, but it’s relatively restrained compared to the work of some of Brabus’s peers.

Brabus 900 Deep Blue Brabus

The boldest upgrade is one you won’t see until you pop the 900 Deep Blue’s hood. Brabus has tuned and reworked the G63’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 so that it produces an extra 314 hp, according to Top Gear. That pushes the SUV’s output to a monstrous 900 horses and 922 ft lbs of twist. This is sent to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Thanks to all that oomph—and it really is a lot of oomph, especially for a 4×4—the stylish ride can sprint from zero to 62 mph in 3.7 seconds and hit a top speed of 174 mph. It’s not quite as fast as Brabus’s G63-based P 900 Rocket Edition supertruck, but it’s close.

Shadow 900 Deep Blue Signature Edition speed boat Brabus

The 900 Deep Blue SUV is joined by the Shadow 900 Deep Blue Signature Edition speed boat. The 38-foot vessel was designed in collaboration with Finnish boatmaker Axopar and is powered by a pair of V-8 outboard engines that produce a combined 900 horses. Thanks to them, you’ll be able to hit speeds of up to 60 knots (69 mph) on the water.

Rounding out the trio is the Panerai Submersible S Brabus Blue Shadow Edition timepiece. The limited-edition dive watch has a 47 mm titanium case topped with a CarboTech unidirectional bezel. Underneath its sapphire crystal back sits a skeletonized dial that features a calendar aperture, a second time zone, and Blue Super-LumiNova on the indices and hands. The watch, which is waterproof to nearly 1,000 feet, is powered by Panerai’s new P.4001/S caliber movement and has a 72-hours power reserve.

Panerai Submersible S Brabus Blue Shadow Edition dive watch Brabus

Though you should be prepared to spend big if you want this sleek trio. The package can be yours for $1.3 million, according to Dupont Daily. You can buy them all separately, too—the Deep 900 is available for $545,000 on its own—but what’s the fun in that?