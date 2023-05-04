Here’s How Brad Pitt’s Forthcoming F1 Movie Will Take You Into the Cockpit and Onto the Track

Brad Pitt, Jerry Bruckheimer and Joseph Kosinski don’t just want to make a good Formula 1 movie, they want to make the most accurate racing film of all time.

And to do so, they’re forming a racing team that will film on track for the last half of the 2023 season. The project’s stars, including headliner Pitt, will also be filmed driving actual F1 race cars.

Bruckheimer and Kosinki, who worked together on Top Gun: Maverick, opened up about the still-untitled movie on Thursday during the F1 Accelerate Summit at the Miami Grand Prix, according to tweets from panel host Will Buxton. The team will film at every race from the British Grand Prix until the end of the season, which should mean it will be present at 13 events. F1 CEO Stefano Domenciali said earlier this year that the movie would start filming at Silverstone, but it wasn’t clear at the time how many races the shoot would encompass.

What an honour to host the final panel of the day at #F1Accelerate with movie royalty Jerry Bruckheimer and Joseph Kosinski. Their F1 movie sounds incredible. They’re creating an 11th team and filming on track and on event from Silverstone to the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/fPAn2rJVoS — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) May 4, 2023

The Kosinski’s crew also used lessons learned from the filming Top Gun: Maverick to develop “the smallest moveable 6k camera ever.” The device will allow the filmmaker to capture exhilarating footage inside the cockpit of the team’s race car, which was designed by Mercedes. Also in the cockpit will be the film’s stars, including Pitt himself. Seven-time F1 champ Sir Lewis Hamilton, who is serving as a consultant for the film, has been in regular contact with the actor to help him prepare. And Pitt was a fixture at multiple days of last year’s F1 Grand Prix in Austin, wandering the paddock and taking meetings with teams.

Sir Lewis Hamilton, Brad Pitt and Apple CEO Tim Cook at the 2022 at the United States Grand Prix Mario Renzi/Getty Images

Precious little is known about the movie, which was acquired by Apple Studios last summer, other than who will make it. The film will see Kosinkski, who also directed Tron: Legacy and Orbital, reunite with Top Gun: Maverick screenwriter Ehren Kruger. Starring alongside Pitt will be Damson Idris. Hamilton has also signed on to produce the movie alongside Jerry Bruckheimer Films and Pitt’s production company, Plan B.

One thing we do know, though, is that the film has all the makings of something that F1 fans are going to want to see on opening night.