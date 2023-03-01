Bring a Trailer’s Cofounder Is Auctioning Off His Lime-Green 1973 Datsun 240Z

The 100,000th car to hit the block on Bring a Trailer is something special—and probably not what you were expecting.

To celebrate the milestone, the popular online platform is auctioning off president and cofounder Randy Nonnenberg’s personal 1973 Datsun 240Z. The neon-colored coupé has been wonderfully maintained and is likely to be one of the best-looking Japanese sports cars to go up for sale this year.

Originally sold in December 1972, this 240Z was acquired by Nonnenberg in 2018, 11 years after he and Gentry Underwood founded BaT. Since then the car, which is maintained by Z Car Garage Inc.’s Rob Fuller, has become closely associated with the company, appearing at special events and even participating in rallies. The sale also represents a chance for the platform to give back, as all proceeds will go to the Piston Foundation, a group that helps support young people trying to build careers in the automotive world.

Inside BaT’s Datsun 240Z Bring a Trailer

“We chose [to auction] our 240Z not only because it has served as a mascot for our brand over the past several years of growth, but also because it highlights the roots of the company,” Nonnenberg said in a statement. “It’s the type of diverse, eye-catching, modified vehicle that the BaT community loves to see.”

The car would be noteworthy even without its backstory, though. It’s repainted in a stunning coat of lime green and rides on a set of 16-inch Panasport wheels wrapped with new Michelins. Under the hood, you’ll find a Rebello Racing 2.7-liter straight-six equipped with triple Weber carbs that is connected to a five-speed manual transmission. It also features a lowered suspension, limited-slip differential and four-wheel disc brakes. No performance specs are provided, but it seems pretty safe to say the sports car is up for more than just being put on display.

Bring a Trailer

Bidding for BaT’s 240Z went live this past Saturday and is open until Tuesday, March 7. Unsurprisingly, the car has garnered plenty of interest: As of press time, bidding has reached $104,240.

Click here for more photos of Randy Nonnenberg’s Datsun 240Z.