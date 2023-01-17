Bring a Trailer Is Auctioning 3 Ultra-Exclusive Car Experiences for a Good Cause

Drive Toward a Cure has curated a handful of bucket-list items for car enthusiasts who stick to the “collect experiences, not things” mantra. The charity is auctioning a quartet of adventures to the highest bidder, who, along with three friends, will have access to some of Southern California’s most exclusive automotive activities.

The auction, currently live on Bring a Trailer, opens the door to four famously exclusive facilities and offers three days behind the wheel of a McLaren 720S Spider, as well as a few extras. Proceeds will benefit the Special Assistance Fund, which supports research and patient care for those suffering from Parkinson’s Disease. The fund is a part of Drive Toward a Cure, the 501(c)(3) non-profit founded by auto enthusiast, philanthropist and public-relations maven Deb Pollack.

A three-day loan of a McLaren 720S Spider is just one part of this philanthropic package. Beadyeye, courtesy of Drive Toward a Cure.

First up, Bruce Meyer, the Petersen Automotive Museum’s founding chairman, will open his secret garage to the lucky winner for an up-close-and-personal look at one of the most coveted coteries of competition cars on the planet. His collection includes icons like the Greer/Black/Prudhomme dragster from the famed “Snake and Mongoose” rivalry, the Porsche 935 K3 which won the 24 Hours of Le Mans outright in 1979, SoCal Speed Shop’s belly tank racer and a 1957 Ferrari Testa Rossa raced by Richie Ginther, Ken Miles and John von Neumann—among many other race cars and motorcycles. Though the package terms include a disclaimer that in-person meetings are not guaranteed, Meyer has commented that he “. . . will be happy to personally conduct the tour of his garage . . . the least I can do for this worthy cause.”

Esteemed car-collector Bruce Meyer gives a tour of his “secret” garage. Drive Toward a Cure

Next on the menu is a tour of Singer Vehicle Design’s facility, where seven-figure 911 restomods are hand-assembled by true automotive artisans. The special guests will peruse the workshop and take away an autographed copy of the book One More Than 10: Singer and the Porsche 911 and a one-of-one giclee print of the Mulholland Commission signed by photographer Larry Chen.

The Mulholland Commission restomod completed by Singer Vehicle Design Drive Toward a Cure

Following up the Singer experience is a visit to Icon, Jonathan and Jamie Ward’s outfit revered for its handmade Ford Bronco, Toyota FJ and Chevrolet Thriftmaster customs. The tour finishes with a visit to Nicolas Hunziker’s studio, with takeaways including a pair of Steve McQueen–themed driving shoes and a 40” x 26” giclee print reproducing Hunziker’s painting of the McLaren F1 GTR.

A craftsman works on a Chevrolet Thriftmaster custom at Icon’s base of operations. Drive Toward a Cure

Rounding out the package is a three-day loan of a McLaren 720S Spider, delivered to the winner anywhere within Orange or Los Angeles counties. The carbon-fiber-bodied 720S comes with a full tank of gas, offering the driver and co-pilot an opportunity to experience one of the most capable convertible supercars in the world, at least within the 250-mile cap. While the seat time will be a fleeting opportunity to interface with the 720S Spider, two McLaren LEGO sets will be provided as a keepsake.

Also included is a visit to acclaimed automotive artist Nicolas Hunziker’s studio. Drive Toward a Cure

Bidders are reminded that the buyer will be provided a receipt from the foundation for their tax-refundable purchase. Bring a Trailer has waived all buyer fees for this package and the action is well underway, though it should be noted that the bidding window closes the morning of January 19.

Click here for more photos of the auction package from Bring a Trailer and Drive Toward a Cure.