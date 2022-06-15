Bugatti Just Delivered the First 1,600 HP Centodieci, and It’s the Best-Looking Car You’ll See Today

It’s taken three years and thousands of miles of testing, but the ultra-limited Bugatti Centodieci is finally here.

Examples of the French marque’s latest “few-off” model are finally beginning to roll off the line at its Molshiem production facility, the brand announced on Tuesday. And the first of the one-of-10 hypercars has even been delivered to its very lucky owner.

With the exception of the occasional jaw-dropping one-off, Bugattis don’t get much more exclusive than the Centodieci, which was first announced in 2019 as part of the automaker’s 110th anniversary celebrations. Built on the bones of the current-generation Chiron, it has a striking angular body reminiscent of the EB110, which was the only vehicle the automaker built while Italian businessman Romano Artioli was in charge. The new hypercar is powered by a quad-turbocharged 4.0-liter W-16 that pumps out a staggering 1,600 hp and has a redline of 7,000 rpm. Although it’s hard to imagine the vehicle ever being pushed to its limits on standard roads, it’s capable of rocketing from zero to 60 mph in 2.4 seconds on its way to an electronically limited top speed of 240 mph. All of that speed, along with the signature Bugatti looks, makes for an ultra-rare supercar that sells for €8 million (about $8.3 million).

The first Centodieci is finished in a gorgeous coat of EB110 Blue with black accents and has a matching blue interior. The distinctive hue is not only closely associated with the marque and the ‘90s supercar of the same name; it also matches a EB110 GT already in its owner’s collection.

“We at Bugatti in Molsheim are proud to have completed and delivered the very first Centodieci—Bugatti’s latest few-off model,” the automaker’s president, Christophe Piochon, said in a statement. “The Centodieci builds upon Ettore Bugatti’s successful 110-year lineage of exceptional design and performance, while reviving the memory of the brand’s recent history.”

Although the Centodieci sold out almost immediately after it was announced, you can still score one of your own. One of the car’s final build slots was posted for sale on Dutch luxury marketplace, JamesEdition, this past February. It’s still available as of writing, but prepare to spend big. The current asking price is just over $13 million, about $5 million above retail.

Check out more images of the first Centodieci below: