Forget the Gray Market. Bugatti Will Now Sell You Pre-Owned Veyrons and Chirons.

Your chances of scoring a Bugatti from the automaker may have just gotten a little better.

The French marque has just announced the launch of its Certified Program, through which you can buy pre-owned Veyrons and Chirons. And, in case you are anxious about buying a hypercar that isn’t brand new, both models come with a warranty that will be honored anywhere in the world.

As anyone who’s familiar with the automobile auction markets knows, pre-owned Bugattis aren’t exactly hard to find. But the brand’s hypercars are incredibly complex machines and keeping them in working order is not cheap (although not quite as expensive as some might have you believe). So, while there are several different ways to acquire a pre-owned Bugatti, it makes sense that one might want to go through the brand itself. What better way to ensure your vehicle is in as good of condition as possible?

Maintenance or repair work must be carried out by one of the automaker’s authorized service partners Bugatti

Helping provide some peace of mind for Certified Program customers is the one-year limited warranty that comes with both cars. The pre-owned Chiron’s warranty is just as comprehensive as the one that comes with one of the marque’s new vehicles and covers parts and labor for mechanical, electrical, corrosion or paintwork issues. The pre-owned Veyron, which ceased production in 2015, has a warranty that only covers parts and labor for mechanical and electrical issues. Both warranties provide some security, though, something you don’t always get when buying a vehicle on the secondary market.

“The Veyron and Chiron are true automotive icons, hyper sports cars that set breathtaking new standards,” Hendrik Malinowski, Bugatti’s managing director of sales and marketing, said in a statement. “Our new Certified Pre-Owned program means that those who want to savor the incomparable excellence of the Veyron and Chiron by opting for previously enjoyed examples, can now benefit from the exemplary customer service and unique attention to detail that only authorized Bugatti Service Partners are able to offer.”

Of course, there is a catch. As the last sentence of Malinowski’s statement makes clear any maintenance or repair work must be carried out by one of the automaker’s authorized service partners. According to the map on the Bugatti website, there are only 13 such partners, so while they are spread out across the globe you may be in for a wait. Still, we imagine most pre-owned Bugatti owners are willing to be patient.