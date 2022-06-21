Bugatti’s Newest Chiron Is Named After Its Founder’s Daughter—and Only 3 Will Be Made

Bugatti is saying goodbye to the Chiron in Europe with a stylish tribute to its founder’s daughter.

The French marque has just unveiled its latest few-off model, the Chiron L’Ébé. The ultra-exclusive hypercar isn’t just named after Ettore Bugatti’s eldest child, though. The design of each hand-crafted vehicle was also inspired by her love of Art Deco style.

The L’Ébé edition is made up of the final three regular Chirons—one “standard” model and two Sports—that will be built for the European market. Bugatti has only shared images of the Chiron so far, but it’s a beauty. The entire body, including the engine cover, is covered in blue-tinted exposed carbon fiber offset by gold accents, which can be seen around the horseshoe grille, the vertical dart that bisects the body, the character lines on each fender and around the rear diffuser. The badging, wheels and a reproduction of L’Ébé’s signature hidden underneath the wing have also been done up in gold.

Inside, the interior is covered in dark blue and cream leather. The inner door panels feature a special motif depicting the visual evolution of Bugatti’s most famous cars, from the early grand prix racers to the Chiron. L’Ébé’s signature is also stitched into the headrests and in gold on the treadplates.

The hypercar’s powertrain has been left untouched, but it’s hard to imagine anyone complaining about that. Inside the engine bay you’ll find the same 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W-16 you’d find in any Chiron or Chiron Sport. The beastly mill is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and is capable of churning out 1,479 hp and 1,181 ft lbs of torque. If any of the lucky trio of owners decides to push the car to the max, they’ll be able to rocket from zero to 62 mph in 2.4 seconds and hit an electronically limited top speed of 261 mph.

While the L’Ébé edition is meant to mark the end of regular Chiron production for Europe, there are still Pur Sport and Super Sport models to be built. At that point, though, the nameplate will be done, as Bugatti has now officially sold out of the entire run. Luckily, if you’re willing to pay a premium, there’s always the secondary market.

Check out more photos of the Chiron L’Ébé below: