The One-of-a-Kind Bugatti Chiron Profilée Just Sold for a Record $10.7 Million at Auction

Bugatti has another record-breaker on its hands.

The one-of-a-kind Chiron Profilée sold for €9,792,500 (about $10.7 million) at RM Sotheby’s Paris auction on Wednesday. The stunning gavel price makes the gorgeous hypercar the most expensive new car ever sold at auction.

Wednesday’s sale—which included a buyer’s premium but not VAT, which could add an additional $2 million to the total—makes the vehicle one of the most expensive Bugattis ever sold at auction, as well as the most expensive Chiron period. The sale also easily topped the car’s pre-sale estimate of €4.2 million ($4.6 million) of €5.5 million ($6 million).

The one-of-a-kind Bugatti Chiron Profilée Bugatti

It’s easy to see why such a high bid was needed to secure ownership. of the hypercar. It’s the first and only Chiron Profileé that was ever built. The French marque intended to put the model into production—it would have slotted in between the base Chiron and Chiron Pur Sport—but had to cancel the project after selling all 500 build slots for its third hypercar earlier than anticipated. It also holds the distinction of being the final purely gas-powered Bugatti that will ever be sold. In other words, it’s the kind of car you might never get another chance to buy.

The bespoke-engineered Chiron Profilée is a true marvel. Finished in model-specific Argent Atlantique, it has a unique shape that includes a redesigned front splitter and larger air intakes, both of which help maximize aerodynamic performance. It’s powered by Bugatti’s final quad-turbocharged W-16, which produces a hair-raising 1,479 horses. Thanks to its beastly mill the vehicle can rocket from zero-to-60 mph in just 2.3 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 236 mph.

The Chiron Profilée isn’t the first new Bugatti to set a sale record. In 2019, the one-off Voiture Noire sold for $18.7 million before it was even unveiled to the public. The hypercar, which is a modern take on Jean Bugatti’s personal Type 57 SC Atlantic, held onto that record until 2021, when it was topped by the Roll-Royce Boat Tai (which still has no official price). We’ll see how long this Bugatti is able to hold onto its record.

