Bugatti May Be Developing a One-of-a-Kind Chiron Roadster

Could Bugatti be thinking about out adding another model to its already jam-packed Chiron lineup? It certainly sounds that way. And this one may stand out from the pack by being its most exclusive yet—a one-off roadster.

The French luxury automaker is reportedly gauging interest in a one-of-a-kind open-top variant of the four-year-old supercar, according to an exclusive report from TheSuperCarBlog.

While there have been a number of different Chirons released since the car debuted back in 2016—most notably, the Super Sport and the Noire—this variant would be the first open-top version of the car. Unlike its predecessor, the Veyron, every version of the supercar up until now has featured an enclosed hard top. The only option for those who want an unobstructed view of the clouds above them is the Sky View glass roof option.

But, if TheSuperCarBlog’s reporting is correct, it would seem that Bugatti is finally ready to let its customers feel the wind in their hair as they speed along winding country roads in their lavish ride. The website doesn’t expect the Chiron Roadster to just be a tuned variant, like Super Sport, either. Instead it suggests the vehicle will have more in common with one of one of the marque’s more over-the-top coachbuilt special editions, like the Noire.

At least one thing is likely to be true about a Chiron Roadster. You can expect it to one-off variant to carry an even more exorbitant price tag than the $2.99 million “standard” version of the car. According to TheSuperCarBlog, the price that has been bandied about to potential customers is in the neighborhood of €9 million (about $10.1 million) before taxes.

Bugatti did not respond to Robb Report’s request for comment about a potential Chiron Roadster.

Amazingly, even with a $10 million price tag and its one-of-one status, the open-top Chiron wouldn’t be Bugatti’s most expensive car. Not even close. That distinction currently belongs to the La Voiture Noire, which, at $18.7 million, likely won’t lose its title anytime soon.

Editor’s note: The illustration in the Twitter post above was created by TheSuperCarBlog, not Bugatti.