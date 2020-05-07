Quantcast
Here’s How Bugatti Divo Owners Are Customizing Their New $5.4 Million Cars

The newest Bugatti offers relatively unlimited paint and trim choices, but just don’t touch the logo.

A rendering of the interior of a Bugatti Divo. Photo: Courtesy of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.

Choices, choices. So, would you like your $5.4 million Bugatti Divo dressed in a nice shade of French Blue with navy leather? Or how about hot yellow with an orange interior? It seems that there are plenty of options for the 40 examples being made.

With the first batch of 1,500 hp Divos just now being delivered, the French marque has been offering a little insight into how customers have been customizing their cars by releasing these four examples of bespoke configurations.

Everything from a raw carbon exterior with red and blue stripes—and a crazy red, gray and blue interior—to eye-popping yellowy-gold with black paint and a black-with-yellow interior.

A rendering of a customized Bugatti Divo.

Wearing Ettore Bugatti’s favorite color, this example pays tribute to the Bugatti Type 55.  Photo: Courtesy of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.

“Almost every wish that makes a Bugatti unique? We can make it come true,” explains Laure Beneteau, Bugatti’s sales and operations Manager who is also in charge of vehicle customization.

A rendering of the interior of a Bugatti Divo.

Yellow accents inside the cockpit complement the exterior.  Photo: Courtesy of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.

That can include everything from family crests, to national flags to company logos. Your kids’ footprints embossed in leather? Someone did that with their Veyron. Same with a spouse’s first name embroidered in door pockets. One passionate Divo customer worked with Bugatti’s customization team of 15 designers and engineers for an entire year perfecting their car.

“It can take up to four months just to develop a new paint color, nine months for a new leather and up to a year for a new carbon interior,” explains Beneteau.

A rendering of a customized Bugatti Divo.

One option that carries the colors of the French flag inside and out.  Photo: Courtesy of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.

Typical requests for Divo customization have included contrasting colors for centerline striping, lower body sections and that huge rear wing. Contrast-color wheels are popular too.

According to Beneteau, the bespoke process kicks off with a visit to Bugatti’s headquarters in Molsheim, France. There, the client is introduced to a personal team of three designers who hear requests and go through what’s feasible.

A rendering of the interior of a Bugatti Divo.

A study in blue.  Photo: Courtesy of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.

As you’d expect, the choice of paint colors is unlimited. Same with interior trim. The only stipulation; nothing can compromise vehicle safety—or mess with that iconic Bugatti logo. Throughout the build process, customers get up-to-date photos sent every two weeks.

What that roughly $5.4 million buys – and don’t forget all the extra customization expenses—is essentially a Chiron created for cornering.

A rendering of a customized Bugatti Divo.

A Divo configuration commissioned to match a customer’s Chiron.  Photo: Courtesy of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.

While the Chiron’s 8.0-liter quad-turbo W-16 is unchanged for the Divo—it still makes 1,500 hp and 1,180 ft lbs of torque—a 77-pound overall weight cut, 198 pounds of added downforce and modified suspension help increase handling performance. As far as each example’s individual appearance—that depends on the agility of the owner’s imagination.

