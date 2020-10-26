It Sure Looks Like a New Bugatti With X-Wing-Like Taillights Will Debut This Week

Is a new Bugatti on the way? Based on the French hypercar specialists’s social media activity over the last week, it certainly appears so.

Since last Tuesday, the automaker has been teasing what looks like a new model across its social media channels, first with a mysterious photo of X-wing fighter-like taillights and then another of the number “0,67.” Then on Friday, an unofficial video surfaced on YouTube purporting to show the brand’s latest offering undergoing track testing.

While a picture of taillights may not seem like a complete giveaway, the one that Bugatti posted six days ago immediately sent car enthusiasts into a tizzy. That’s because these X-shaped lights look more like something you’d see on a ship in a sci-fi epic. This tantalizing post was followed three days later by one featuring an image of “0,67” written in chalk, along with a promise that all would be revealed this Wednesday, October 28. Though no one knows for sure what the number stands for, the post left some guessing it represents the new car’s power-to-weight ratio.

As intriguing as these hints may be, they were nothing compared to a video that popped up online late last week. That clip, which was posted to YouTube by G-E Supercars (via Motor1.com), shows a previously unseen car undergoing testing at the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, France. Though the car is covered in camouflage, what can be made out hints at a design even bolder than that of the Chiron and Veyron, with large swooping fenders, a rooftop shark fin and a giant rear spoiler. And while there is no guarantee the car taking a run around the course is the same vehicle being teased by the brand online, its X-shaped taillights certainly make a strong case.

Bugatti did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Robb Report regarding the car or the video. That means we’ll have to wait a few more days to find out exactly what kind of vehicle those X-shaped taillights belong to. But if the marque’s recent $3.6 million Chiron Pur Sport offers any hint, you can expect the car to be both powerful and expensive in equal measure.