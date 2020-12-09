Quantcast
RR One

Bugatti Will Recall 77 Hypercars Because of Two Reported Failures

There are reported problems with certain models' software and driveshafts.

The Bugatti Divo customer deliveries began in August 2020. S.Heiligenstein/Bugatti

Even the most meticulous supercar makers hit a speed bump from time to time. Case in point: Bugatti is about to recall 77 vehicles due to two potential faults.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the two separate recalls that affect the Chiron, Chiron Sport, and Divo models.

The first, larger recall targets 73 examples of the three hypercars that were built between 2017 and 2020. According to the NHTSA, the problem relates to the electronic stability control (ESC) system. After an ignition cycle, the system does not automatically default back to the full-function original mode if the Handling Mode is selected on the Drive Mode switch. The administration says this increases the risk of an accident and also means the vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 126: “Electronic Stability Control Systems.”

Related Stories

Fortunately, it’s an easy fix. Bugatti will simply reprogram the software of the specific control units at no cost to the driver, and the hypercar should be good to go.

The Bugatti Divo customer deliveries began in August 2020.

The Bugatti Divo customer deliveries began in August 2020.  S.Heiligenstein/Bugatti

The second recall affects just four examples of the Divo and Chiron from the 2020 model year. The NHTSA says the rear left driveshaft may break under certain circumstances, which could result in parts detaching from the vehicle and becoming road hazards. If you’re hitting the 261 mph top speed that these two beautiful beasts are capable of, that’s no joke.

If that sounds rather ominous, again there’s a relatively straightforward remedy. Bugatti will replace the faulty driveshaft—free of charge, of course—with an upgraded component and send you on your merry way.

A recall schedule has not yet been provided, but Bugatti should notify the affected owners and dealers. It’s worthwhile noting that this is only the second Bugatti recall in the last few years and is a relative blip compared to Lamborghini’s recent recall, which applied to some 441 Aventadors.

Bugatti did not immediately respond to Robb Report’s request for comment on this story.

Related Stories

Read More On:

Penske Luxury

Sponsored Content

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the gift of Robb Report!

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad