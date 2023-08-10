This One-of-a-Kind Chiron Super Sport Tells Bugatti’s History Through Incredible Detailing

Many of the world’s masterworks in fine art tell a story; it’s what makes them so compelling and, ultimately, enduring. Bugatti has tapped into such creative territory with a magnum opus of its own, at least when it comes to the Chiron model line—the one-off Bugatti Chiron Super Sport “Golden Era” hypercar.

Officially revealed today, the singular vehicle was a commissioned project undertaken by the marque’s customization division, Bugatti Sur Mesure, and took two years to complete. The framework requested for the gallery-worthy ride was the 1,578 hp Chiron Super Sport, a model variant developed for maximum speed, which is claimed to be 273 mph thanks to a 16-cylinder heart with 1,180 ft lbs of torque. And with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission as part of the power train, the Super Sport sprints from zero to 62 mph in 2.4 seconds.

The one-off Bugatti Chiron Super Sport “Golden Era” hypercar. Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.

According to Achim Anscheidt, Bugatti’s design director at the time of development, one of the automaker’s valued clients felt that the Super Sport and its internal-combustion engine deserved recognition, perhaps before electrification pulled the plug on them both. “He wanted to do something truly unique in celebration,” stated Anscheidt in the official announcement. “We looked back through Bugatti history to find a number of these landmark moments.” In the prepared media release, Anscheidt goes on to explain that the vehicle’s exterior presentation would include “45 sketches of the brand’s icons that would be hand-drawn directly onto the car itself” as an homage. The one-of-a-kind result is also a bit of a swan song for Anscheidt, as he recently retired from his position with the automaker.

The 19 sketches on the driver’s door recount Bugatti’s renaissance, which started in 1987. Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.

Set against a two-tone color scheme that fades from a metallic Nocturne Black to Doré gold, the artistic expressions include 19 sketches on the driver’s door. These recount Bugatti’s renaissance from 1987 through to today, and include the EB110, Veyron, Chiron, and the W16 engine. The passenger-side scene comprises a look back to Bugatti’s start with models like the 1926 Type 41 Royale, the 1930s-era Type 57 SC Atlantic—one of the most revered models in the world—and even a depiction of Bugatti’s storied Château St. Jean in Molsheim, France.

The passenger door features bygone Bugattis like the 1926 Type 41 Royale and the 1930s-era Type 57 SC Atlantic, the latter being one of the most iconic models in the world. Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.

As impressive as the art is, so too are the artists themselves. In the same news release from Bugatti, Anscheidt explains: “It was very clear to us from the beginning that we can only achieve an authentic finish for these sketches . . . if we actually used the pens that we use for sketching on paper—anything else would result in something looking fake or low in quality.” He went on to elaborate that the technique they came up with made it possible to “do all of the sketches by hand, directly onto the paintwork”—an approach that required a total of more than 400 hours.

The “Golden Era” example draws on Bugatti’s legacy inside as well, with the EB110, Veyron, and Chiron depicted in brushwork. Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.

Bugatti’s legacy is further outlined in the cockpit, with the three aforementioned contemporary models applied with brushwork on the interior leather of the driver’s door, while the 1924 Type 35 joins the Royale and Atlantic on the passenger side. Distinctive plaques and badging include door-sill plates emblazoned with “1909-1956” to mark the span of the original iteration of the marque, and “1987-2023” covering the automaker’s present manifestation.

The exterior’s artistic expressions are set against a two-tone color scheme that fades from a metallic Nocturne Black to Doré gold. Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.

Within the announcement of the debut, Anscheidt refers to the “Golden Era” example of the Chiron Super Sport as “probably the most demanding piece of tailored personalization work that my team and I have ever worked on.” Fittingly, the customer who ordered this exquisitely executed tribute will take delivery of it while at Northern California’s Monterey Car Week, itself a dynamic timeline of automotive benchmarks.

