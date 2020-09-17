This Amsterdam Couple Designed a Gallery-Like Garage to Showcase Their Jaguars Like Art

Prized Jaguars don’t belong out in the wild; they deserve to be shown off. So concluded one Amsterdam couple, who commissioned a bespoke private showroom to keep their two majestic beasts in five-star captivity.

Architecture firm Bureau Fraai penned the new design, which is intended to store the pair of vintage Jags safely while also showcasing their beauty. The private garage takes pole position in the backyard of the clients’ luxurious Amsterdam townhouse and is completely visible from inside the residence. The designers envision the owners will interact with it like “a ‘painting’ to be enjoyed from within their own living room.”

The sleek black structure holds both coveted rides, a Jaguar XJS convertible and a Jaguar XJ (X358), stacking them on an automatic car lift for easy access. The showroom is fitted with an expansive steel plate-framed window and quite literally puts a spotlight on the owner’s “favorite model,” which appears to be the droptop at the moment. It also incorporates a custom-designed grill with the Jaguar logo, referring to classic models from the marque’s history.

In addition to the showroom, Bureau Fraai also designed a matching black rooftop extension for the main home to give the owners a little more living space. In keeping with the theme, the addition features a black façade, along with two oversized steel plate-framed windows from which one can catch a glimpse of the garage. The windows also serve a second purpose: the front one doubles as a work desk, while the rear window can be used as a bench.

Within the structure, Bureau Fraai has managed to artfully balance a stark exterior with a well-lit interior. White walls and wooden built-ins give the space plenty of warmth and character while also giving it an Edward Hopper-like appearance when observed from the outside.

Of course, if it were us, we’d be spending most of the time in the garage.

Check out more photos of Bureau Fraai’s designs below: