Michael Jordan’s 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser Is on Sale—for $23

You may never be able to dunk like Michael Jordan, but you could soon ride just like he did during his playing days.

A 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser that His Airness drove during the peak of his NBA career is set to go up for grabs later this week. The coupe’s former owner isn’t the only aspect that makes this sale so noteworthy, though: The asking price is just $23.

The car will be sold by livestream shopping platform Whatnot at this year’s National Sports Collectors Convention, which runs from Wednesday, July 26, to Sunday, July 30. Anyone interested in buying the car can enter its Whatnot Drop through the company’s smartphone app on the first day of the event. A winner will be chosen who can then complete the transaction for $23, according to the press release. Fans can enter the drop from anywhere, but those in attendance will also get a chance to check out the car in person.

Michael Jordan’s old 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser WhatNot

Whoever’s name gets called is going to get a lot for their $23. Jordan’s Mercedes is a W140 S-Klasse coupe that he and his then-wife Juanita bought in late 1995 and held onto until 2003. The car, which appeared in episode seven of The Last Dance, is finished in metallic dark blue and features custom exterior work, including a wide-body kit and chrome monobloc wheels, by Lorinser. Inside the vehicle, you’ll find a car phone that displays Jordan’s name across the dashboard whenever it’s turned on. The car also has some power, thanks to the 6.0-liter V-12 that lurks under its hood.

You’re probably wondering why WhatNot is selling Jordan’s Mercedes for so little money. The car is one of several pieces of coveted sports memorabilia the service is selling for $23 at this year’s convention (it doesn’t hurt that 23 is the NBA Hall of Famer’s most famous jersey number, either). Past owners have also struggled to part ways with the coupe, too. This spring, Autoevolution reported that the Beverly Hill Car Club had spent much of the last three years trying to sell the vehicle.

We can’t see WhatNot running into that same problem, though.