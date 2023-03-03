Rod Stewart’s 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition Is Heading to Auction

Are you still annoyed that you missed out on Rod Stewart’s Lamborghini Miura a few years back? Well, here’s your chance to buy another Raging Bull that spent some time in the rocker’s collection.

A 1989 Countach 25th Anniversary edition that once belonged to the “Maggie May” singer just popped up for bid on the ever-popular Bring a Trailer. Stewart didn’t just drive the car a couple of times, either; he actually held on to it well into the next decade.

How do you say goodbye to a vehicle like the Countach that changed the way people think about sports cars? The 25th Anniversary edition was Lamborghini’s answer. Before retiring the iconic supercar, the brand tapped Horacio Pagani to rework Marcello Gandani’s original design and make it even bolder. That wasn’t all, though. The chassis and engine were both upgraded, making it the fastest and most refined version of the car. Only 658 examples were built between 1988 to 1990, and it is considered, justifiably, the ultimate version of the original Countach.

Rod Stewart’s 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Bring a Trailer

The sharp lines and enlarged aerodynamic elements of Stewart’s 25th Anniversary edition are finished in a glossy coat of black. The car is a US-spec example, but it has been fitted with the less chunky European market bumper and multi-part OZ racing wheels since leaving the factory. Most people may not notice the subtle modifications, but they give the car an even more athletic look. The Countach’s infamously cramped interior, meanwhile, is covered in black leather and comes equipped with an Alpine CD stereo.

In the engine bay, you’ll find a 5.2-liter DOHC V12 with Bosch K-Jetronic fuel injection paired with a five-speed manual transmission. When the car was brand new, the massive mill was capable of pumping out 455 hp and 370 ft lbs of torque. Thanks to all that oomph, the car could launch from zero-to-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 185 mph. This example has actually been driven since leaving the factory, but has just 7,300 miles on the odometer. It comes with basically all its original hardware, though its brake master cylinder and battery have been replaced and its brake calipers rebuilt. Stewart took delivery of the car in the US in 1989 and sold its six years later. The car’s second owner’s family held on to the car until selling it to its current owner last year.

Bring a Trailer

Interested in buying the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member’s old Countach? You’ll have until next Tuesday, March 14, to bid on the car. As of press time, bidding had reached $350,000, but you can expect that figure to climb in the days to come. Hagerty puts the value of the 25th Anniversary edition at $405,000, while RM Sotheby’s sold another example for $775,000 earlier this year.

Click here for more photos of Rod Stewart’s 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary.