From a ’65 Aston Martin to a 2020 McLaren: 10 Stellar Cars up for Grabs During Monterey Car Week

Every august, like a magnet, Northern California’s Monterey coast draws car lovers from around the world to a weeklong celebration of concours, rallies, new-car launches, and a string of high-profile auctions. But Monterey Car Week is also a barometer of sorts, gauging enthusiasm while establishing market trends—and values—within the collector community. In other words, everyone’s waiting to see where the gavels fall, who overpaid, and who got away with the steal of the summer. If you’re landing at Monterey Regional with a stack of catalogs and an itch to scratch, you might take inspiration from our money-well-spent approach to five different budgets.

Budget: $1 Million

1972 Porsche 911 S 2.7 Prototype

Peter Singhof

If you’re looking to add a Stuttgart blue chip to your garage, the classic profile and visceral performance of the 1972 Porsche 911 S 2.7 Prototype1 from RM Sotheby’s ($780,000 to $900,000) surely make it one of the most rewarding cars to look at and to drive. But one car does not a collection make, so for those looking to kick-start the hobby, consider a turnkey anthology in the form of the 1973 911 S 2.4 from RM Sotheby’s ($200,000 to $250,000) plus, from Gooding & Company, the 1987 930 Slantnose ($250,000 to $300,000) and the 1963 356 C Carrera 2 ($600,000 to $700,000). For about a quarter more than the S 2.7 Prototype’s high-end estimate, you could snag three covetable Porsches from three different decades.

Budget: $2 Million

1930 Duesenberg Model J Murphy Convertible Sedan

Broad Arrow Auctions

In the golden age of coachbuilt cars, Duesenberg was to America what Bugatti was to Europe, and this 1930 Duesenberg Model J Murphy Convertible Sedan (whose notable owners have included Bruce Meyer and racing legend Andy Granatelli) at Broad Arrow Auctions could be worth the whole pot; it carries a high-end estimate of $2 million.

1956 Lancia Aurelia B24S Spider America

Bonhams

Alternately, those with a penchant for esoteric Italian marques might go for the 1956 Lancia Aurelia B24S Spider America at Bonhams, estimated between $1.25 million and $1.75 million, which could leave room enough for Bonhams’ sweet 1957 Lancia Appia Zagato coupe ($250,000 to $350,000) and a perky 1960 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider Veloce at RM Sotheby’s ($120,000 to $160,000).

Budget: $3 Million

2020 McLaren Speedtail

Mecum Auctions

There’s a lot of performance for sale this year at the $3M mark. If you want to assemble a broad swath of pedigreed American sports cars, consider a combo like the 1965 Shelby 289 Cobra ($800,000 to $1 million) and the 2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition ($1.1 million to $1.5 million) from RM Sotheby’s, the 2005 Ford GT ($450,000 to $525,000) from Gooding & Company, and Mecum’s 2023 Corvette Z06 Coupe ($275,000 to $325,000). Or maybe you’re on the hunt for a proper supercar. In that case, attention goes to the hybrid 2020 McLaren Speedtail at Mecum Auctions. Each of the 106 examples, with 1,035 hp and a top speed of 250 mph, started at about $2.275 million before production ended, so it’s anyone’s guess what this rarity will bring.

Budget: $4 Million

1914 Mercer Type 35-J Raceabout

Photo by Brian Henniker/Gooding & Company

It’s not an obvious choice, but the 1914 Mercer Type 35-J Raceabout at Gooding & Company is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire an irreplaceable Brass Era masterpiece, estimated at $3 million to $4 million. Long before Chevrolet’s Corvette earned the moniker America’s Sports Car, the Mercer was one of the nation’s first performance vehicles; this is one of only four intact examples from its model year—and the one to own.

1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster

Mecum Auctions

Another play: Assemble a three-car European-convertible collection with Mecum’s 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster in rare Strawberry Red Metallic ($1.45 million to $1.65 million),

1967 Jaguar E-Type

Mecum Auctions

the 1967 Jaguar E-Type from Broad Arrow ($175,000 to $225,000),

1965 Aston Martin DB5 Convertible

Dawn Deppi

and, to crown it, Gooding’s 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Convertible, estimated at $2.5 million to $3 million.

Budget: $5+ Million

1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4

A star of Monterey this year will be the 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4, offered by RM Sotheby’s, which was purchased new by actor Steve McQueen and later owned by 1983 Le Mans winner Vern Schuppan. It carries an estimate of $5 million to $7 million—about twice the going rate of examples without the McQueen factor.

1964 250 GT Lusso

Broad Arrow Auctions

Or, invest a little more into three rock-solid Prancing Horses, like the 1972 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spider ($2.8 million to $3.2 million) from RM Sotheby’s, Gooding’s 1966 275 GTB ($2.8 million to $3.5 million), and Broad Arrow’s exquisite 1964 250 GT Lusso ($1.9 million to $2.3 million). Three for the price of one reconstructed relic seems the more sensible collecting strategy—whatever sensibility is worth when the opening bid is announced.