Cadillac’s New All-Electric Lyriq SUV Will Have a 312-Mile Range and up to 500 HP

The Cadillac Lyriq is almost here.

Order books for the luxury marque’s debut EV will finally open on May 19. And with that date just two days away, Cadillac is ready to reveal more details about its elegant crossover—including how powerful it will be, how far it can travel on a single charge and how much it will cost.

The Detroit brand may have started teasing the Lyriq two years ago, but the marque never been fully forthcoming about how much power the EV would be able to deliver. The reason for this might be due to the fact that drivers will be able to choose between one of two powertrains. The first is a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive setup which can produce 340 hp and 325 ft lbs of torque. That should be more than enough power for most drivers, but if you crave more grunt, there’s also the dual-motor, all-wheel drive version. Cadillac says that edition will be able to churn out 500 horses and tow up to 3,500 pounds. We don’t yet know how much torque it will generate.

Both powertrains will get their juice from one of General Motors’s 100 kWh Ultium battery packs. Thanks to this, Cadillac claims the rear-wheel-drive model will have a driving range of 312 miles, which is 12 miles more than the brand was aiming for. No range was announced for the all-wheel-drive version, but we imagine that, with two motors to power, it’ll come in under that mark. Still, the brand should be proud of the fact that it’s first EV will have a range in excess of 300 miles. Not everyone can say the same.

If 312 miles isn’t enough for you, Cadillac seems intent on doing everything it can to make charging the Lyriq as easy as possible. This includes throwing in two years of unlimited charging credits at EVgo stations. If you’d rather charge your EV at home, you can opt for a $1,500 credit that can be used towards the purchase and installation of a Level 2 AC charger or 240-volt outlet at your house. With the first of those two at-home options, you’ll be able to add 52 miles per hour.

If the Lyriq has managed to pique your interest, you’ll be able to order a rear-wheel-drive model starting this Thursday. Pricing for the crossover starts at $62,990 and deliveries will begin later this fall. You can also order the all-wheel-drive version, which starts at $64,990, the same day, but you’ll have to wait until early next year for the SUV to arrive. If you were already sold on the Lyriq and advanced ordered the initial Debut Edition, which started at $59,990, you can expect your EV this summer.