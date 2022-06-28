Cadillac Teases the Celestiq, Its New Ultra-Luxe All-Electric Sedan

Cadillac’s first EV may have only just launched, but it’s already preparing a second battery-powered model called the Celestiq.

The Detroit marque’s second EV will be a limited-run luxury sedan meant to showcase the brand at its very best, according to the Wall Street Journal. It could also carry a price tag previously unthinkable in the brand’s 119-year history—around $300,000.

While the Lyriq, a mid-size SUV that starts at $62,990, is a relatively accessible vehicle, the Celestiq will be something else entirely. Cadillac plans to hand-build just 500 examples of the sedan at its parent company General Motors’ Global Technical Center in southeast Michigan starting next year. Despite the release of some teaser images, we’ll have to wait until later this summer to see a prototype of the four-door. WSJ reports that “people familiar with the matter” say it is expected to have a low-slung profile, a customized wood-trim interior, a glass roof and four-wheel steering. It will also likely include the latest generation of GM’s hands-free assisted driving suite, Ultra Cruise. Added features could even push its price “well beyond” the $300,000 threshold.

“At this time, we do not have any comment regarding Celestiq pricing,” a representative for Cadillac told Robb Report on Tuesday. “We look forward to sharing more later this year.”

If the reporting is on the mark, that would make the Celestiq the most expensive new Cadillac of all time—and by a wide margin. That title previously belonged to the 2023 Escalade-V, which costs half as much with a starting price of $149,990. It would also push the super sedan into a completely new class. Instead of competing with models made by Audi, Jaguar and Lexus, the EV will be up against those made by ultra-luxury marques such as Bentley, Mercedes-Maybach and Rolls-Royce.

Regardless, it would seem that Cadillac is confident in its new electric direction. It’s easy to see why. The Lyriq has already proven to be a certifiable hit. The automaker has already sold out of the entire 2023 production run of the vehicle despite only opening up the order books six weeks ago. Which is good, since the brand has committed to selling only battery-powered vehicles after 2030.