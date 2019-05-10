Meet the Four California-Based Porsche Restorers Adding Their Own Legacy to the Marque

Porsche and California go way back. The story began as a family affair in 1948, when founder Ferdinand Porsche and son “Ferry” opened their factory in Gmünd, Austria, with 200 employees. In 1950, they relocated to Zuffenhausen, Germany, which, almost 70 years later, remains the home of the marque whose reputation for performance, solid engineering, and uncompromised build quality is the envy of every other carmaker.

It wasn’t long before the quirky bathtub-shaped sports cars arrived Stateside and into the hands of amateur racers like James Dean, who bought a feisty 550 Spyder in 1955 from Competition Motors in Hollywood and promptly stacked it up on his way to the races in Salinas. The accident ended the 24-year-old actor’s life but cemented his name and that of Porsche into the broader public consciousness.

That same year, Max Hoffman, a New Yorker who imported numerous European marques to America throughout the 1950s and ’60s, urged Porsche to develop the bare-bones 356 Speedster, which is today among the most collectible Porsche classics. By 1959, Czech-born Vasek Polak, a racing friend of Ferry Porsche who went on to successfully campaign Porsche 917, 934, and 935 competition cars during the 1970s, opened the first exclusive Porsche dealership in the United States. Presciently, he chose Hermosa Beach, a coastal town just outside Los Angeles. California and Porsche were soon inextricably linked.