Canoo’s ‘Lifestyle Vehicle’ Turns Its EV Pickup Into a Sleek, Family-Friendly Van

Canoo’s hotly-anticipated electric pickup truck won’t be the first of its EVs to come to market. That honor belongs to its Lifestyle Vehicle, which you can pre-order now for delivery in late 2022.

The 350hp Lifestyle Vehicle, which is based on the same multi-purpose base as Canoo’s other EVs, will cover a max range of 250 miles. The company, which calls this model a “loft on wheels,” says it can accommodate everyone from urban explorers to families with up to 188 cubic ft. of interior space across its rear lounge and cockpit seating areas.

The Lifestyle Vehicle will come in four versions: a two-seater Delivery model, a five-seater Base edition, and seven-seater Premium and Adventure variants. The Delivery model was designed to serve businesses with an 80kwh battery, a payload capacity of 1,464 lbs and ample cargo space for packages. As for the Base edition comes in three colors and can reach a battery capacity of 80-percent in a fast 28 minutes of charge time—ideal for families on the go.

The first-class features of the premium edition Lifestyle Vehicle include a seven-seat arrangement, an air-purifying wellness package, ambient lighting and an upgraded 17 speaker audio system. The Adventure model expands on this with more versatile storage options that include a roof rack and a tow hitch that can pull up to 2,000 lbs. It’s available in an exclusive dark green shade and includes a light bar and accessories that were specially made for the vehicle.

All four models have side view windows and a panoramic glass roof. The four-door also features Canoo’s Drive-By-Wire monitoring software for safety, as well as 12 airbags placed throughout the van.

If you’d prefer to wait for the pickup truck, some patience will be required. It won’t launch until 2023, but some drivers may find its more powerful motor (it can produce 500hp and 550 ft lb of torque, compared to the Lifestyle Vehicle’s 350 hp) worth the wait. But if the Lifestyle Vehicle has everything you’re looking for, you can preorder one now. Prices start at $34,750. Visit Canoo.com for more information.

