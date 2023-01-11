Carroll Shelby Would Have Been 100 Today. Here’s a Look Back at the Automotive Legend—and His Cars.

In a world where social media pushes pretension to extremes, individuals are now regarded as “brands,” their names appended to the most trivial of items. Without doubt, time will prove many of these personalities as ephemeral as the products they endorse, relegating most to a Wikipedia footnote—with “citation needed.” By contrast, one man’s name—his cars, his legacy and even his logo—is a brand recognized around the world. His contribution to postwar automotive history is inestimable, alongside a shortlist of names like Enzo Ferrari, Colin Chapman and Ferruccio Lamborghini.

Carroll Hall Shelby, who would have been 100 years old on January 11, 2023, has assumed legendary status as a race-car driver, team manager, sports-car constructor, entrepreneur and teller of stories, many of which were occasionally true. Today, the cars he built are worth more than they ever were. His mark on motorsport has never gained as much attention (as evidenced by the film Ford v Ferrari), and his personality is bigger after his passing than it was during his lifetime.

Few could have imagined the legions of fans that Carroll Shelby ’s Cobra would inspire over the course of six decades. Shelby American

Born a century ago in Leesburg, Tex., Shelby passed away on May 10, 2012, at the age of 89. He was married seven times, and had lived on 22 years of borrowed time since receiving a heart transplant in 1990. He was always grateful for that, and created the Carroll Shelby Foundation to provide medical assistance to those—especially children—in need of transplants. A resume of Shelby accomplishments, and the accomplishments of the people he employed and whom he was quick to acknowledge, is far beyond the scope of this short notice. Behind the wheel, he won the 24 Hours of Le Mans driving an Aston Martin in 1959. He also piloted Ferrari factory team cars, the birdcage Maserati, Scarab and even “Old Yeller II.”

Wearing Shelby team jackets, Carroll Shelby (left) and Ken Miles (standing on the right) reflect on issues of speed. Shelby American

When heart problems forced him to stop racing in 1960, Shelby became a constructor, developing the race-winning Shelby Daytona Coupes on the heels of his groundbreaking Cobra roadster. And he transformed a “secretary’s car” (his words) into the Shelby Mustang G.T.350, a nameplate that continues today under the aegis of Ford.

It’s no wonder that Carroll Shelby’s creations have captured the attention of car enthusiasts since the very first Shelby Cobra—serial number CSX2000—was introduced at the New York Auto Show in the spring of 1962. His audacious innovation—one that seems so obvious today—was a groundbreaking concept at the time. His arranged marriage of lightweight sports car to a powerful Ford V-8 engine was a formula for success that changed the performance-car landscape on racetracks around the world, as well as on stateside streets.

The six original Shelby Daytona Coupes that competed for Ford are reunited at the 2015 Goodwood Revival. Nigel Harniman, courtesy of Shelby American.

His development work for the Ford GT40 program eventually displaced Ferrari as World Sports Car Champion, doing so with a 1-2-3 finish at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans. It remains the most celebrated victory in the history of racing. First place was captured again at Le Mans the following year with Dan Gurney and A.J. Foyt taking turns behind the wheel of a Ford GT40 Mk IV (the opening image shows Carroll Shelby by that very car).

Shelby went on to work with his friend Lee Iacocca, by then at Chrysler, consulting on the Dodge Viper and other Chrysler products. His entrepreneurial spirit never wavered, building the “continuation” Cobras and the snake-bitten Shelby Series I.

Carroll Shelby alongside a unique 2004 Shelby Cobra Prototype, now owned by Chris Theodore, one of the designers who worked on the concept. Wieck Photo Database, courtesy of Shelby American.

Carroll Shelby made chili, too, going so far as to host cook-offs and even marketing his own Texas Brand Chili Kit, available today on Amazon. While apocryphal, Shelby’s entirely plausible comment as to which is the correct chili recipe reflects his no-nonsense take on life. “If a fellow says to put Gila monster meat in your chili, you don’t argue with him. You just don’t eat with him.”

