Carroll Shelby Commissioned This Ford Mustang Green Hornet Prototype Replica. Now It Can Be Yours.

An extremely rare Ford Mustang commissioned by Carroll Shelby himself will leave your fellow collectors green with envy—if you manage to snag the auto at auction, that is.

A 1968 Shelby EXP500 CSS modeled on the Green Hornet prototype from the previous year will be up for grabs via Mecum Auctions in late July. The sale is the kind of opportunity that serious muscle car enthusiasts will not want to let slip by.

The Green Hornet and Little Red were a pair of notchback Mustang concepts that Shelby American built in 1967. The cars were used as test beds by the shop and were kitted out with all manner of experimental and performance upgrades, including a big-block V-8 and a new suspension. The cars were the only notchback ‘Stangs that the company built until the next year, when Shelby, apparently smitten with the green-colored coupe, commissioned a faithful replica (along with a triple-black version called, unsurprisingly, the Black Hornet).

Carroll Shelby–commissioned 1968 Ford Mustang Green Hornet replica Mecum Auctions

The second Green Hornet, which is in the Shelby Registry and belonged to the late automotive legend’s foundation until 2021, looks almost identical to the first. The metallic green two-door wears a custom body kit that includes a sculpted hood and rear spoiler, has a black top, and rides on a set of body-matching 10-arm alloy wheels. Rounding out the exterior package is a model-specific graphics package and Cobra badging.

The interior is just as striking. Everything inside the car is done up in gold and black, with the exception of some wood trim on the steering wheel and dash. It’s a bold choice, but one that also works remarkably well. The front seats are also embroidered with Shelby’s signature.

Inside the Mustang Green Hornet replica Mecum Auctions

Under the hood lurks a powerful 7.0-liter Cobra Jet V-8 equipped with a Shelby intake and Holley 700 CFM four-barrel carburetor. The mill is connected to a heavily-modified, three-speed C6 automatic transmission and is capable of pumping out a rather ferocious 400 horses. Other features include a front-independent suspension with a live rear axle and four-wheel disc brakes. The car remains in impeccable shape and has just 1,643 miles on the odometer.

Shelby’s Green Hornet replica is set to cross the block at Mecum’s Harrisburg 2023 sales event, which runs from July 26 to 29. No estimate has been announced for the car, but it seems like a safe bet that it’ll fetch a hefty sum. After all, Barrett-Jackson sold the Black Hornet for $451,000 earlier this year.

