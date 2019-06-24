Meet the All-Electric Ford Mustang That’s More Powerful Than the Original

What if you could have all the performance and power of an iconic muscle car, but without any of the exhaust-spewing guilt? Charge Cars’ new take on the classic Mustang promises to do exactly that.

A prototype of the British startup’s latest electric car is set to make its debut at next month’s 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed, according to CNET. And if the company is to be believed, their fully electric Mustang speedster actually has even better specs than the original, which first hit American roads in 1964.

Charge’s muscle car starts with an officially licensed shell meant to “preserve the classic design and styling of the legendary Ford Mustang.” But its underneath the bulging hood where the changes really become apparent, thanks to components made by EV tech company Arrival. The car’s V-8 has been replaced by two motors that produce 536 hp, 800 lb.-feet of torque and allow for all-wheel drive. And it’s got plenty of pep too, able to zoom from 0-to-62 in just 3.99 seconds and hit a top speed of 149 mph, according to Car Buzz. The whole thing is powered by a 64-kWh battery, which has a driving range of 200 miles and can accept 50-kW DC fast charging.

Meanwhile, the cabin keeps up the sleek retro styling of the exterior, with the exception of a large touchscreen tablet on the dash which allows drivers to select drive and suspension style and toggle between all- and rear-wheel drive.

“Our fully electric Mustang is built not only on cutting-edge technology and expertise but immense passion—from our love of preserving iconic design to our belief in an emission-free future,” said Charge CEO Vadim Shagaleev.

Limited to just 499 units, pricing for the Charge Mustang begins at £300,000 (about $380,000) with the cars expected to start arriving in September.

Charge’s Mustang won’t be the only electric vehicle inspired by the classic muscle car. Late last year, Ford trademarked the name “Mach-E,” which is expected to be the name of an upcoming electric SUV that takes its design cues from the Mustang.