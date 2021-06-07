Chevy Is Cutting the 2021 C8 Corvette Production Because of a Parts Shortage

Another month means another production disruption for the Chevrolet C8 Corvette.

A parts shortage will force the Detroit automaker to close the books on orders for the 2021 model of the sports car earlier than expected, according to Corvette Action Center. The reason: Chevy doesn’t want the latest hold-up to delay arrival of the 2022 ‘Vette.

The enthusiast website recently posted a note the automaker recently sent to dealers informing them that it was cancelling previously announced allocations of the car for the month of June because of a parts shortage unrelated to the semi-conductor issues that have rocked the industry this year. Because of this, the automaker said it would be adjusting how many C8s it makes as part of the 2021 model year run. The company did say that it planned to fill all accepted orders for this year, but that buyers whose orders haven’t been accepted yet should think about transferring it to the 2022 model year.

A representative for Chevy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Robb Report.

The production disruption is just the latest experienced by the first mid-engine Corvette since its unveiling in the summer of 2019. That fall, a lengthy UAW strike delayed initial production, and then, of course, Covid-19 caused a number of other delays. Because of those stoppages, Chevy had to slash production of the 2020 model to reportedly half of what had initially been expected. Things haven’t gone much better in 2021. There have been at least three stoppages this year—in January, March and May—all of which have been attributed to supply chain issues.

The shortages have not necessarily turned people off of the C8. The sports car remains one of the most in-demand vehicles on the market right now. In fact, the latest ‘Vette was the fastest selling car in America through the first months of the year, lasting just 10 days on a dealership lot on average.