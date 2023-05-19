This New Private Racetrack in Florida Comes With Luxe Two-Story Condos for Members

Putting the pedal to the metal can be exhausting work—hence why Florida’s newest private racetrack will offer a place for drivers to stay after notching up laps.

Located between Orlando and Tampa, the new Circuit Florida will include a fancy new stretch of tarmac for joyrides and 75 luxury apartments that members can enjoy at any time for any duration. Circuit Florida says it is the only private motorsports club in Florida that provides this type of accommodation to members.

Set within 13 separate condo buildings, the two-story, townhouse-style units each come with track or lake views. Ranging from 863 to 2,837 square feet, each fully furnished abode comprises a designer kitchen, a large bathroom, an open living room, and either one or two bedrooms.

The interior of a condo. Circuit Florida

Naturally, all pads come with a climate-controlled garage that can hold up to six of your finest rides. Circuit Florida’s interior designer will also be on hand to help you select finishes and further customize your digs.

The interior of a garage. Circuit Florida

The 1.7-mile driving circuit itself was designed by motorsport veteran Bob Barnard. Throughout his 35-year career, Barnard has worked on famous tracks across the globe, such as Road Atlanta, Phillip Island, and Daytona International Speedway, to name but a few. As such, this circuit is sure to be up there with the best. There will also be two club buildings on the site outfitted with glitzy amenities for members.

The track. Circuit Florida

Circuit Florida appears to be on track for its grand opening in December. All interior roads are paved, the first club building is finished, and construction is underway on the first condominium. The circuit has also been graded, with final surfacing planned for late October.

The club will be plenty exclusive, too. Membership is limited to the owners of the 75 onsite condos and a very select few non-residents. You’ll need to pay a one-time membership fee of $80,000 plus club dues of $800 per month. Oh, and you’ll have to shell out for the condo itself: The trackside residences start at about $475,000 for the smallest floor plan.