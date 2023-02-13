This Gorgeous, Ultra-Rare Cisitalia 202 From the 1950s Could Fetch Up to $800,000 at Auction

Cisitalia’s automotive anomalies are as rare as they are beautiful. Take, for instance, the gorgeous green 202 SC Gran Sport Cabriolet that’s heading to auction this spring.

The 1951 ride, which will go under the gavel at Gooding & Company’s Amelia Island sale in early March, happens to be one of less than 170 in existence and continues to impress the industry with sheer beauty.

The Compagnie Industriale Sportivo Italia—or Cisitalia, for short—was founded by Italian industrialist and race car driver Piero Dusio in 1946. The marque led the country’s automotive renaissance after World War II by building a successful single-seat racer called the D46. A year later, Cisitalia unveiled the 202 for the 1947 racing season. With a groundbreaking aerodynamic body by Giovanni Savonuzzi, the car was hailed as a design masterpiece. So much so, in fact, that New York’s Museum of Modern Art featured a 202 GT in its first automobile exhibition in 1951 and the car remains in the collection to this day.

The interior. Dynamic Photowerks LLC

This particular example is a road-going cabriolet variant featuring a body by Vignale. The auction house claims only about 60 models were built by coachbuilders such as Pininfarina and Vignale. Under the hood lies a 4-cylinder engine that churns out roughly 63 horses via a four-speed manual gearbox.

The car was first registered to a wealthy enthusiast in Uruguay in 1951 and then sold to an air force major who kept it until 1970. It cycled through a few more collectors before it eventually landed with a gent who sent it to Carrozzeria Quality Cars of Vigonza for a full restoration in the early 2000s.

The exterior. Dynamic Photowerks LLC

After the meticulous work was finished, the refreshed 202 was shown at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este and the Mille Miglia Storica in 2011. Fast forward to 2013, Miami-based collector Leo Schigiel saw the pristine four-wheeler at the Mille Miglia Museum and just had to have it. Schigiel subsequently showed the 202 at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance where it placed third in the Post-War Open Class. It also headlined the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance in March 2018.

The Cisitalia has since been used sparingly, according to the auction house. As a result, it is presented in exquisite condition. The car is also accompanied by more than 100 pages of records, plus a tool roll, a jack and a knock-off hammer.

The best part? The 202 expected to fetch between just $600,000 and $800,000 at the March auction. Quite a bargain considering the car’s pedigree.

Click here to see all the photos of the 1951 Cisitalia 202 SC Cabriolet.