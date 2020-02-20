Drive Like an Assassin: A Ford Mustang Mach 1 Just Like John Wick’s Can Now Be Yours

There’s no cooler character in recent movie history than Keanu Reeves’s John Wick. And while few of us can ever hope to attain the same level of style and attitude that Reeves exudes in the movie franchise, we can at least now drive his beloved car.

Oklahoma-based workshop Classic Recreations is giving Wick super fans a chance to own their very own version of the gorgeous blacked-out Ford Mustang Mach 1 driven by the titular anti-hero. What’s more, each example of the sinister muscle car comes with the Detroit automaker’s blessing.

Dubbed the “Hitman,” each restomod begins with a fully restored 1969-70 Mustang Mach 1 body. Things get even better when you get beneath the vehicle’s retro-style hood pins. The car is powered by a massive a 5.0-liter Ford Coyote V-8 mated to a six-speed Tremec manual gear box that’s capable of churning out 345 horses. If that’s not enough for you, a twin turbocharged engine with a staggering 1000 horsepower is also available as an option.

Striking aesthetics and serious power aren’t all Classic Recreations’ “Hitman” has to offer, though. The beefy bruiser also comes equipped with a Boss 302 intake, coilover front and rear suspensions, sway bars, six-piston Wilwood calipers and 18-inch American Racing Wheels clad in Michelin Pilot Sport 2 tires. Inside the car, you’ll find a Lecarra aluminum and wood steering wheel, 200 mph gauges, high-back Scat Elite seats with five-point harnesses, a mysterious “cosmetic roll bar,” air conditioning and a JVC sound system with a five-channel amp, subwoofer and speakers.

Each 1969 Mustang Mach 1 “Hitman” is made to order. Classic Recreations also gives customers plenty of customizable options to choose from, including multiple engines and—gasp—an automatic transmission. The company also allows customers to choose from one of 18 colors, though we’re guessing most people will want to stick with the Hitman Grey and Beagle Black “Wick” scheme. The cinematic muscle car starts at $169,000, but expect that price to rise depending on how close you want it to come to the big-screen version.