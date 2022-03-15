From a 1992 Ferrari 512 TR to a 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren: 42 Coveted Supercars Are up for Auction This Week

If you’ve been thinking about adding a supercar to your collection, CollectingCars.com has 42 reasons for you to check out its newest auction.

The online automotive auction platform is offering a carefully curated selection of, yes, 42 coveted performance cars from the past few decades through Sunday. Whether you’re partial to high-powered exotics from the Italy, Germany or even the US, the “Supercar Sunday” auction should have a vehicle to suit just about every kind of collector.

The first roster of vehicles on auction will be catnip for auto enthusiasts. There are Lamborghinis from the 1990s, a bunch of Porsche 911s and even a barely touched Chevrolet C8 Corvette with the Z51 Performance Package. Among the standout lots is a stunning 1992 Ferrari 512 TR owned by Top Gear’s Chris Harris that’s finished in the marque’s trademark Rosso Corsa over a Crema interior. Meanwhile, a rare 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren that has butterfly doors and a 5.4-liter V-8 with less than 1,200 miles on it would be a worthy addition to any garage. There’s also a road-legal replica of Koenig Specials’s iconic IMSA GT Prototype Porsche 962 that you can use on your track day then drive home afterwards.

If you’re looking for something a little more traditional, a 1974 Ferrari GT4 Berlinetta Boxer will also be on offer. The nearly 50-year-old red rocket still has its number matching 4.4-litre DOHC flat-12 engine and is one of only 299 examples left-hand-drive examples produced.

“Supercar Sunday is a new initiative that highlights the breadth and depth of our expertise around the globe.” founder and CEO Edward Lovett said in a statement. “Our first online event sees remarkable cars on offer from the UK, continental Europe, Australia, Malaysia, and the USA.”

You have from now until Sunday, March 20, to bid on any of the lots. Vehicles are only posted on CollectingCars.com for seven days, so we’re still in the early stages of bidding, but its already clear there will be some fierce competition for the cars, especially the SLR McLaren and the GT4 BB.

Luckily, you still have a few days to come up with your bidding strategy. Vaya con velocidad.

Check out more cars from the “Supercar Sunday” auction below: