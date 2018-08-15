CollectionSuites Offers Private Supercar Sanctuaries

Any child who has seen depictions of the Batcave has fantasized about a secret sanctuary of their own. For many—especially those who grow into serious collectors—that desire doesn’t diminish with age. Fortunately, CollectionSuites provides hideaway space that even Bruce Wayne would embrace.

Located in Doral, just 20 minutes from downtown Miami, the multipurpose complex was conceived for housing cars, motorcycles, art, wine, or other objects of value—all in residential refinement. The concept was born from its developer’s own need for standout storage. “My family and I moved to a condo in Miami four years ago, right on the waterfront,” explains Juan Manuel Fayen, the founder of the company and an avid automobile racer and acquirer. “There was no place to park my cars, and corrosion is a big problem. So we began the project for ourselves.”

Fayen and his son Lino, the chief operating officer, now offer 38 concrete suites of more than 2,000 square feet apiece. Each features polished Italian ceramic floors (in black or white), an entertainment area showcasing an Apple TV and a surround-sound system, a bathroom with shower, a wet bar, a Swiss hardwood mezzanine (accessed by spiral staircase), personalized LED lighting configurations, and interior security cameras that can be connected to a smartphone for 24-hour remote monitoring.

Peace of mind is also protected by the knowledge that the entire facility was built to withstand the worst storms, weathering Hurricane Irma without incident. “We spent a lot of money on concrete in order to build a very safe place, we don’t have any sheetrock or soft materials,” assures Fayen. And the glass we use in each unit is 25-percent stronger than the city’s minimum requirements for hurricanes.”

Eight of the customizable suites, which start at $700,000, have already been sold since entering the market in March.