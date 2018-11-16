Give a Massive Car Condo to Your Favorite Car Collector

It started when we were kids. The desire to have our own exclusive enclave was first manifested through elaborate blanket forts that festooned living rooms. It then progressed to backyard clubhouses where our most prized possessions were stashed away and only a select few were allowed entry. But unlike other youthful yearnings, a safe place for carefully curated collectibles becomes more of a necessity as age and bank balances mature through time—especially when one’s passion is for high-performance automobiles.

To answer the call, CollectionSuites is offering a Robb Report reader the opportunity to own his or her own supercar oasis along with a bucket-list motorsport experience.

A 38-unit condominium-like complex for the storage of rarities including art, wine, and spirits as well as two- and four-wheel favorites, CollectionSuites is located 20 minutes from downtown Miami and is offering the Robb Report Pole-Position Package.

The recipient will take ownership of a new 2,400-square-foot suite that includes polished Italian ceramic flooring, a bathroom with shower, a wet bar, a hardwood mezzanine accessed by spiral staircase, an entertainment area equipped with Apple TV and a surround-sound system, and an additional 1,000 square feet of private outdoor patio space complemented by a Kalamazoo grill. Of course, there is also room inside at ground level for seven cars, but more can be accommodated.

“We can put whatever you want,” says company founder and racecar driver Juan Manuel Fayen. “If you want to put a lift, you can put a lift—you can put two or three lifts to increase the quantity of cars because the ceiling height is 28 feet.”

Package upgrades also comprise the installation of a second 85-inch TV, music and video integration through a Sonos system supplying multiple speakers and a sound bar, and an enhanced LED lighting and security camera configuration.

As a finishing touch, Taschen’s extremely limited Art Edition of Ferrari provides the perfect garnish for any gearhead. The 514-page tome on the history of the marque comes in an aluminum case fashioned after a V-12 engine and retails for nearly $30,000. The rest of the interior appointments, however, are up to the owner.

“The suite is for a person who knows and values what they have,” explains Fayen’s son Lino, the chief operating officer. “CollectionSuites was created by collectors for collectors.”

Perhaps equally enticing is the accompanying Formula 1 Grand Prix Australia 2019 Experience for two people. Participants will be able to view the racing action—on March 16 and 17—from a Paddock Club Premium Suite at the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, be granted access to the pit lane, and enjoy four nights at a distinctive hotel. CollectionSuites’ Robb Report Pole-Position Package starts at $960,000—blanket fort not included.

For further inquiries on the package, contact Lino Fayen at lfayen@gmail.com.