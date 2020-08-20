How a Former Window Factory Became a Car Collector’s Dream Garage

Custom car garages come in all sizes and can suit any number of purposes. Some may house a single vehicle; others a fleet the size of a dealership’s assortment. And while all are meant to showcase a collector’s favorite machines, some interiors could as easily be luxury condominiums with four-wheeled sculpture on view.

One such place was designed by Florida-based DawnElise Interiors International for a client who wanted a special space that could house his car collection as well as provide accommodation for doing business. The interior designer, Dawn Hamilton, who is noted for her residential, commercial, hospitality and restaurant portfolio, had previously worked with the same client on other projects, and was called on again to help with a garage that was ready for an upgrade.

The result is this 6,200 square-foot interior with ample display area for the growing automotive assemblage. Originally a window factory, the industrial space already featured expansive windows on the north wall, providing ideal natural light for the interior. Elise specified special frosting film in order to create greater privacy and soften the ambience overall.

Brick veneer applied to the focal wall behind the cars on display creates an old-time industrial aesthetic, and provides textural and visual interest that contrasts with shiny automotive paint. Seamless epoxy flooring is by Stonhard, inspired during a visit by the client to Porsche North America headquarters in Atlanta when ordering a new Porsche. The space also includes workshop cabinets by Baldhead Design and a lift for more serious automotive tasks like maintenance and detailing, “clean” being the operative word for this enthusiast and his machines.

Astute observers will see Porsche models ranging from a Speedster to the current Cayman GT4, with a couple of 993s and even a distant relative—VW’s Thing—adding interest to the mix. An Acura NSX waves the flag from Japan.

When it’s time to get down to work, the former factory has been redesigned to include two offices, a conference area and 1.5 baths. A kitchen and lounge area complete the interior, and beg the question: With a space like this, why would any car lover ever go home?