This New Compact Travel Trailer Was Made to Be Towed by Your EV—and Then Recharge It

Are you worried your EV has what it takes to tow a travel trailer? A new caravan from Colorado Teardrops is here to lend a helping hand.

The Boulder-based company has just unveiled its latest model, aptly named the Boulder, which doubles as a range extender for your battery vehicle. Working almost the way a portable battery does for your phone, the trailer will help alleviate any range anxiety you might have on your next camping adventure.

Although their popularity is climbing, we’re still in nascent stage of EV development. Because of that, it’s still unclear just how much towing effects driving range, even for pickups like the Tesla Cybertruck and Ford F-150 Lightning. The one thing everyone seems to agree on: Towing something, even a small trailer, will cut down on your range significantly.

To combat this, the Boulder is equipped with its very own 75-kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a built-in DC fast charger. That means that once you reach the camp ground, you can use the trailer to recharge your EV’s battery and return it to its pre-towing range, according to CNET Roadshow. No charging specs are given, but we imagine a night hooked up to the trailer should be more than enough to get you where you need to go in the morning. Also helping to reduce the toll on your EV’s battery is the caravan’s compact size, aerodynamic design and a comparatively light 1,950-pound weight. It’s not the only EV-friendly trailer we’ve seen, but it’s the first that claims it can be towed by battery-powered vehicles of “every size.”

Beyond the EV friendly features, the Boulder appears to be well-equipped trailer that’ll make camping a little easier. Measuring 12.5 feet long, six feet wide and 4.5 feet tall, its definitely on the smaller side but still has room to sleep four. This is because its designed to accommodate a queen-size mattress that can be folded into seating during the day. Additionally, there is a small set of bunk beds ideal for kids. There’s also plenty of storage, a pop-up table for entertaining and an exterior kitchen with a hot water heater and stove.

Colorado Teardrops has yet to announce an on-sale date for the Boulder, but you can reserve yours now though the company’s website. Pricing starts at $55,000, but discounts of up to $10,000 are available depending on how soon you reserve yours and how much you put down. Either way, camping with an EV is now a reality, not just a possibility.