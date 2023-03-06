Airstream’s New Compact Trailer Is Basically a Studio Apartment on Wheels

Bigger is not necessarily better in the world of luxury travel trailers.

Just look at Airstream’s latest, the Caravel 16RB. It’s one of the manufacturer’s smallest models, but it still has everything you need to spend some serious time on the road.

The vast majority of Airstream trailers measure over 20 feet in length, but the new Caravel 16 RB is just 16.5 feet end to end. In fact, only the Bambi 16RB (16.1 feet) and Basecamp 16 (16.2 feet) are smaller. It may be more compact than the bulk of the company’s lineup, but it still looks like a classic Airstream in every other way. It has the sleek aluminum exterior that’s been winning campers over for nearly 90 years, 10 large windows, built-in awnings and rides on a single set of color-matching wheels wrapped in Goodyear Endurance tires. It tips the scales at just 3,500 pounds, so most SUVs and small trucks won’t have an issue towing it either.

2023 Airstream Caravel 16RB Airstream

You’ll have to take a look inside the trailer to fully appreciate it, though. Airstream has equipped the vehicle with all the necessities. The aluminum-walled space has a kitchenette with a sink and two-burner cooktop, a lounge area with a dinette and a bathroom with a toilet and standing shower. The sleeping area, meanwhile, has enough room for a full-size memory foam mattress and plenty of storage, including a hanging closet. The lounge can be converted into an additional sleeping area when needed, meaning the trailer can sleep up to four adults. It’s practically a studio apartment on wheels.

Other features that will make your time on the road more comfortable include the Quietstream climate control system, dimmable LED lighting, a four-speaker JL sound system and a TV with an omnidirectional antenna. The interior is equipped with plenty of USB ports and 110-volt outlets to power all your other electronics and there’s even an optional 100-watt solar package to keep things running even when you’re spending time off the grid.

Inside the Caravel 16RB Airstream

The Caravel 16RB is worthy of consideration if you’re looking for a relatively compact travel trailer for your next road trip. The model starts at $74,000. There’s also no reason to fret if you like the trailer but wish it had a little more space. Airstream also sells 19-, 20- and 22-foot versions of the Caravel.

Click here to see more photos of the Airstream Caravel 16RB.