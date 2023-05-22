Concours on Savile Row Will Bring Rare Cars to the World’s Most Stylish Street This Week

Concours on Savile Row is suiting up for its second annual event.

The two-day extravaganza, which showcases bespoke tailoring and luxury cars in a delightfully splashy fashion, will return to Mayfair this week following its successful debut in 2022. The Row will be dotted with rarified vintage rides and meticulously stitched garments that illustrate the impeccable craftsmanship within the respective industries.

You’ll also see how the two worlds can be weaved together via a range of noteworthy collaborations. Bentley and Huntsman will reveal two new exclusive models, Clothsurgeon will display custom jackets inspired by the Everrati GT40, and an Audi e-tron GT will be wrapped in a Richard James design.

The event will take place on Savile Row from May 24 to 25. Matthew Howell

“Savile Row tailors have a long-standing relationship with the automotive industry, having created everything from driving suits and driving jackets to car interiors,” Jenny Casebourne, head of portfolio at the Pollen Estate said in a statement. “What propels this relationship are the attributes that the collector car world and custom tailoring share: craftsmanship, beautiful design, high-quality materials, attention to detail, and extremely discerning customers.”

The Row will be dotted with luxury cars. Matthew Howell

Other automotive highlights include George Harrison’s 1967 Mercedes-Benz 600, Paul McCartney’s Lamborghini 400GT, and Jenson Button’s 1952 Jaguar C-Type. In addition, the street will be lined with the latest models by Lotus, Alfa Romeo, and Aston Martin, plus EVs from Everrati, Maeving, Tudor Black, and Lunaz. (You can view the complete list of cars and their tailoring partners here.)

The street will be lined with the latest models by Lotus, Alfa Romeo, and Aston Martin. Matthew Howell

The tailoring houses will also be running activities that further elucidate their art. You could watch precise shirt cutting at Dege & Skinner, for instance, or get a masterclass in watchmaking from horologist Seth Kennedy at Henry Poole.

The tailoring houses will run educational activities. Matthew Howell

That’s not the only opportunity for learning, either. Over the course of the two days, the main stage will welcome a number of industry experts for insightful talks on a myriad of topics. The legendary Joe Morgan of Chittleborough & Morgan will speak about the Golden Age of Savile Row, David Gandy will share his style secrets and favorite classic cars, and TikTok’s most famous farrier, Sam Dracott, will discuss his passion for the craft. All talks and interviews are free and open to the public. (You can see the full schedule here.)

Concours Savile Row will take place on Wednesday, May 24 and Thursday, May 25, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. See you there.