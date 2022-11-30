GM May Turn Corvette Into Its Own Brand: Report

The Corvette name could soon stand for more than just a sports car.

General Motors plans to spin off its most iconic model as its own sub-brand by 2025, according to a report from Car and Driver. The upcoming Corvette lineup won’t just consist of sports cars, either. A four-door and SUV model are believed to be in the works as well.

Few cars in US automotive history have a heritage as rich as that of the Chevrolet Corvette. Because of this, it comes as no surprise that GM, which owns Chevy, thinks the name is strong enough to support an entire line of vehicles. It’s also not a shock that the automaker wants to see if its popularity can extend to other segments. Sports car makers like Porsche, Aston Martin and, most recently, Ferrari, have all found the SUV market to be extremely lucrative.

The Chevrolet C8 Corvette Z06 launched earlier this year Chevrolet

Because of this, two of the vehicles expected to launch with the sub-brand launches will reportedly be a “sleek” four-door coupé and a “brawny” SUV, according to Car and Driver. Little is known about either vehicle at the moment, but it seems likely that both will share a design language and driving dynamics with the incredibly popular C8 Corvette. They are also both expected to be EVs that will make use of GM’s Ultium battery platform.

When reached for comment on Wednesday, a representative for GM told Robb Report: “These reports are speculative. We have nothing to confirm regarding future Corvette plans.”

Whether or not the report turns out to be true, you can expect the number of Corvette models to balloon in the years to come. This year has seen the launch of the first performance-oriented C8, the Z06, and a hybrid and a fully electric version have already been confirmed as being on the way. A ZR1 and another variant named after Zora Arkus-Dontov, the so-called “Father of the Corvette,” are also rumored to be in development.

It’s looking like a good time to be a Corvette lover.