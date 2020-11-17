A Rare Saleen S7 LM Coupe With Just 158 Miles on the Ticker Is Now Up for Auction

Every so often, a unicorn of a car starts a bidding war between collectors. Case in point: an immaculate Saleen S7 LM that’s currently being auctioned on Bring a Trailer. The rarity has already garnered 19 bids and is now sitting at a cool half a mil.

Of course, that’s to be expected considering this four-wheeler’s incredible pedigree which all began with the seminal S7. Designed by Steve Saleen and Phil Frank, this was the first fully proprietary supercar produced by the American automaker and featured sleek carbon-fiber bodywork along with a menacing V8. From 2000 to 2007, the high-powered S7R was an unequivocal vanquisher on the track and cemented Saleen as a force in racing.

In 2017, the marque announced a relaunch of the S7 to commemorate its motorsports success. Dubbed the S7 LM, the sentimental ride was available in an extremely limited run and based on existing S7s. This particular example was originally produced in 2007 and recommissioned by Saleen to LM specs in 2018. It is one of just a handful of S7s to receive the makeover, which involved updating the engine, chassis, aerodynamics and interior to modern standards.

The curvaceous coupé features a black and silver exterior with clear-coated carbon fiber. She sports an adjustable rear spoiler, a roof-mounted intake scoop, a rear diffuser, power-operated butterfly doors and center-locking forged alloy wheels that measure 19 inches up front and 20 inches at the back.

Under the hood, the speedster is powered by a mid-mounted, twin-turbo 7.0-liter V8 that’s mated to a six-speed manual transaxle and a limited-slip differential. The beautiful beast can produce 1,000 horses, 850 ft lbs of twist, and hit speeds in excess of 240 mph, according to Saleen.

The interior features black leather and Alcantara upholstery with yellow accents and all the requisite mod cons, such as air conditioning, a backup camera and power windows. There are also four-point Sparco harnesses and special “LeMans Edition” embroidery to remind you of the car’s great racing legacy.

The Saleen S7 LM was acquired by the current owner in 2019 and is offered with a clean Montana title. The auction ends in 10 days and the current bid is $500,000. It’s going to be quite a feat lassoing this unicorn.

Check out more photos of the Saleen S7 LM below: