Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bodyguard Just Crashed the Soccer Star’s Bugatti Veyron

If you’re having a bad day, it might help to hear that it’s probably not as bad as that of Cristiano Ronaldo’s bodyguard, who just crashed the soccer star’s $2 million Bugatti.

On Monday, the bodyguard lost control of the Portuguese player’s Bugatti Veyron Vitesse when taking a tight turn in Majorca, Spain, causing him to hit a brick wall, according to reports. Luckily, no one was hurt in the accident, but the car took on quite a bit of damage. In images from the crash, scratches can be seen on the bumper and splitter, while the passenger side sustained further injury. The car was eventually taken away covered by a blue tarp.

“The car smashed into a wall but there was only material damage with no-one injured and the driver accepted full responsibility for what happened,” a source told The Sun. “The information about who was behind the wheel and what occurred is registered on a police database and is there for a court or officers to access if any further investigations need to be conducted.”

Ronaldo is visiting Majorca for a family vacation, and he had both his 1,200-hp Bugatti and Mercedes-Benz G-Class shipped to the island. Along with the two luxe cars, the athlete’s Azimut “CG Mare” superyacht has also been seen anchored off the coast of the island.

The wrecked French hypercar is just one part of Ronaldo’s impressive car collection, which is estimated to be worth $20.8 million. He also owns an Aston Martin, a Bentley, a Ferrari Monza and a limited-edition Bugatti Centodieci, of which only 10 have been made.

Given that the Manchester United forward is one of the highest-paid soccer players, it seems likely he’ll be able to afford the necessary repairs to his scratched-up Bugatti. Still, we can imagine that receiving news of the crash hasn’t been the most welcome part of his vacation.