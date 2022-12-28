Cristiano Ronaldo Got a Two-Toned Rolls-Royce Dawn for Christmas This Year

While Cristiano Ronaldo may not have taken home ’s biggest prize, he still managed to score big this Christmas.

The Portuguese soccer star recently added a brand-new Rolls-Royce Dawn to his collection of supercars, and he didn’t have to drop a penny. Turns out the four-seater convertible was an über-generous gift from his partner of six years, Georgina Rodríguez, who documented the exchange and shared the present on her Instagram page. In the video, Ronaldo’s latest whip—worth a whopping $370,000—can be seen sporting a giant red bow with a two-tone silver-and-white exterior and cream-and-brown leather interiors.

Currently, the Dawn is the British marque’s only convertible available, and it features a 6.6-liter V12 engine, which delivers 563 horsepower and 605 ft lbs of torque. This model can also accelerate from zero to 62 mph in just five seconds flat and was once described by the company as “the sexiest Rolls-Royce ever built.”

Though the Dawn isn’t the only Rolls in Ronaldo’s swanky lineup. Among the legendary footballer’s fleet is a Cullinan, the carmaker’s one and only luxury SUV model. He also reportedly has a Bugatti Centodieci, a Ferrari Monza and Lamborghini Aventador in his garage, among many, many others.

Over the years, Rodríguez has become known for her lavish gift-giving, specifically when it comes to spoiling her longtime partner. For the petrolhead’s 35th birthday in February 2019, she surprised Ronaldo with a massive, black Brabus Mercedes G-Wagen, also wrapped in a big red bow and shared on her Instagram. She captioned the post: “Congratulations to the man of my life! We can’t wait to transport our love in your gift @cristiano #happybirthday.”

More recently in 2022, she treated the famed forward to an eight-seat Cadillac Escalade ESV for his 37th. While there’s no word on what Ronaldo has gifted her in return, stay tuned to see what she gives when the couple celebrates the star’s next trip around the sun.