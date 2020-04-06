This Futuristic Custom BMW Is the Ultimate Motorcycle for the End of Days

Last week, the Tesla Roadster was treated to an end-of-days upgrade. Now, it’s a two-wheeler’s turn. Zillers Garage has just rolled out a bad-ass riff on a BMW R nineT motorcycle, and if nothing else, the apocalyptic design is a nod to the times.

Built to survive the toughest conditions—even a certain global pandemic—the bespoke beamer boasts an outer shell crafted entirely from aluminum to ensure it’s strong yet light. The design pairs low-fi materials with high-tech mechanics, which gives it a truly cyberpunk aesthetic.

The gun-metal colored cruiser features flowing lines and voluptuous curves to boot. From the tip to the tail, everything fuses together seamlessly into one menacing hunk of metal. Two fat tires and a front HID lamp give maximum intimidation points, while a taillight mounted on a sliding rear offers access to the motorcycle’s electronic controls.

The Moscow-based design studio decided to modify the suspension setup to lower the bike to come within an inch of the ground and reduce the seat height. The bike has also has been fitted with a handmade exhaust system and Brembo brakes.

Power-wise, the neo-retro ride retains the same setup as the BMW R nineT. That is a 1,170cc boxer engine capable of punching out 110 hp at 7,750 rpm.

Unlike the Mad Max-style Tesla, this custom-made brute is actually rolling around in real life, and not just a drool-worthy render. Mikhail Smolânovym of Zillers Garage had planned to present the creation live at Motovesna Motorcycle Show, but given the current circumstances, he had to unveil the new bike via social media. Three days after making the announcement, the beamer had received more than 11,000 likes and positive comments on Instagram.

It’s not yet known if the futuristic-looking cafe racer is just an exhibition motorcycle or if Zillers Garage will offer it for sale. Fingers crossed we’ll see it manifest in metal.

Check out more pictures of the bike below: