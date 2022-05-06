This One-of-a-Kind Ferrari Is the Best-Looking Car You’ll See Today

You could make your own Lego Ferrari—or, if you’ve got the means, you could just make your own real Ferrari.

The Italian automaker just unveiled a one-off, custom SP48 Unica, built through its Special Projects program, which allows top clients to create one-of-a-kind vehicles in tandem with Ferrari’s design team.

The anonymous owner worked with Flavio Manzoni, the company’s chief design officer, to come up with this bright-red supercar based on the F8 Tributo. It has that car’s twin-turbocharged V-8 engine and likely gets the same 710 hp and 568 ft lbs of torque, but it’s also got some standout changes.

Compared with the Tributo, this custom Ferrari has a more angular, arrow-shaped body. To achieve that effect, the headlights and taillights were completely redone, with the taillights being inspired by the Ferrari Roma.

To give the appearance that the car was created from a single piece of metal, the front window was made to have a visor effect, making it seem as if it extends onto the roof. That dynamic is emphasized by smaller side windows and a completely eliminated rear window. Elsewhere, the front grille was fully redesigned to have a 3-D effect, and its hexagonal pattern reappears on the roof and in the interior of the car.

The inside of the two-seater is no slouch, either. While most of the technical aspects of the F8 Tributo have been retained, the color and trim were updated to better mesh with the custom aesthetic. Black Alcantara can be found on the seats and most of the cabin trim, and there are pops of red-orange fabric that match the Unica’s exterior color.

Notably, none of these design changes sully the car’s performance. In fact, the custom SP48 Unica actually has an improved aerodynamic balance that cuts overall drag by 12 percent. Hey, maybe Ferrari’s Special Projects program in on to something after all.