Meet the Cyberkat, a Miniature Remote-Controlled EV Designed to Help You Clear Snow

Tesla’s Cybertruck has encountered a number of delays on the road to production, but that hasn’t stopped the highly anticipated polygonal pickup from inspiring a myriad of new concepts along the way. The latest of these is a miniature, remote-controlled snowcat designed to help you clear snow in the depth of winter.

The aptly named CyberKat was penned by Ryan Butler of the startup Spyker Workshop. With a sharp, angular silhouette and very few curves, the sleek electric vehicle is the mirror image of its muse but is fitted with wide tracks that allow it to cut through a thick white blanket of snow.

Sporting a plasma-cut aluminum frame, the CyberKat spans 29 inches long by 19 inches wide and has a ground clearance of 4.25 inches that enables it to glide across uneven terrain. As for power, the CyberKat runs on a standard 775 electric motor and four 12-volt batteries. The aluminum transmission, meanwhile, can be easily set to high speed or high torque modes, according to Spyker Workshop. While the startup hasn’t provided any figures regarding power or speed, a video shows the CyberKat prowling through the snow seemingly without problems.

The coolest part, though, has to be the CyBlower. This nifty attachment, which is still in development, can be mounted to the CyberKat’s trailer hitch to help blow away snow in a snap. Think of it as a snowblower on wheels that you can control from the comfort of your living room. You can also use the hitch to pull a wagon or wheeled cooler, for instance. To top it off, the CyberKat is fitted with light bars like the original Cybertruck that give it a futuristic feel.

The CyberKat starts at $1,299, but you’ll need to fork out an additional $120 for the electronics kit to power it and another $80 for the optional radio. The first models are currently estimated to start shipping in January or February 2022, which means the CyberKat will likely beat the Cybertruck to market. (Tesla’s truck is due to arrive sometime next year.)

And while it won’t set you back as much as the recently announced Snowbot, the kicker is that you will have to build this beast yourself. Hey, there’s nothing like a good DIY project to kick off the new year.

Check out more photos below: