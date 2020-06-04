This New Cybertruck Concept Turns the Electric Pickup Into a Low-Slung Supercar

There’s no shortage of Cybertruck concepts circulating on the world wide web. But, for the most part, the designers have tended to focus on making the forthcoming four-wheel brute even more burly and powerful. One designer, however, has taken a decidedly different route, creating a version of Elon Musk’s polarizing electric pickup that’s downright sexy.

Penned by vehicle artist Khyzyl Saleem, the concept draws inspiration from the work of Bertone. The now-defunct Italian design house was known for creating classic supercars like the Alfa Romeo Carabo and the 1959 Ferrari 250 GT SWB, all of which shared a strong family resemblance even if they were badged by different marques. Saleem has managed to bring Berton’s signature lines and distinctive curves to his Cybertruck 2.0 concept.

Indeed, the first thing you’ll notice is that Musk’s original corner-averse polygonal creation has finally got some curvature thanks to two new stately front fenders. These are complemented by matching jet-black rear fender flares that further accentuate the car’s angular behind.

Saleem’s design is the same size and scale as the original, but he dropped the car to the lowest possible height setting. This gives the ride a cool low-slung style that sits somewhere between a rally car, the Batmobile and a Bertone classic.

“Don’t get me wrong, I love what Elon is doing in this industry, truly breaking those boundaries, and the original design is bonkers,” Saleem writes. “I just wanted to add my own flavor to it.”

Production on the real Tesla Cybertruck, which will start at $39,900, is slated to begin in late 2021, and Tesla has reportedly already received more than 600,000 preorders. Despite some recent speculation that Musk was planning to drop the prototype’s size by 5 percent to make sure the production models could fit in an average driver’s garage, it looks like the Cybertruck will retain its original proportions (231.7 inches long, 82 inches wide and 75 inches high) when it goes into production. However, Musk has tweeted that Tesla will “probably do a smaller” electric pickup “at some point.” So, who knows, a low-slung, curvy Cybertruck may not be far off.

Check out more renderings of the concept below: