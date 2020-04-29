Racing Legend Dale Earnhardt’s Trademark Chevrolet Will Be Sold to Benefit Covid-19 Relief

Richard Childress wants to do his part to help coronavirus relief. The NASCAR owner is orchestrating an online-only auction hosted by Barrett-Jackson that will put one of Dale Earnhardt’s signature racecars up for sale. The No. 3 Chevrolet––the first in Childress’s collection that he’s ever parted with––will generate proceeds donated to various Covid-19 relief efforts across the United States.

“I’ve grown my personal collection of memorabilia throughout my career in NASCAR and have especially enjoyed the Dale Earnhardt cars in my collection because they each have such a unique history that bring back priceless memories of my years winning and racing with Dale,” Childress told Barrett-Jackson. “I’ve never parted with an Earnhardt Chevrolet from my collection, but with a global pandemic taking place and people in our communities suffering, it’s time to do what I can to help.”

Besides being driven by a legend, this particular Chevrolet also had many notable moments in the spotlight, having raced several premier tracks. Between 1996 and 1999, the car traversed Bristol Motor Speedway, Dover International Speedway, Rockingham Speedway and Darlington Raceway, to name a few. The clear highlight was Rockingham, where Earnhardt grabbed the checkered flag in 1996.

“We’re incredibly honored to assist Richard Childress during this crucial time in our nation’s history,” Craig Jackson , chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson, said in a statement. “Not only is this a rare chance to own an original race car from his NASCAR collection, but it’s a chance to come together as Americans and help those who have been affected by Covid-19.”

The sale price––100 percent of which will be donated––will benefit frontline workers and first responders, and a portion will also be set aside for Feeding America. The organization and several more like it are doing critical work during the pandemic. Feeding America, in particular, supports food banks across the nation, which serve children in need of regular meals.

Bidding on the Chevy racecar is set to begin on Friday, May 8, and will end on Saturday, May 16th.